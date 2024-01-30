General Motors posts rise in fourth quarter profit, beating estimates

The logo of US car-maker General Motors pictured at the group's headquarters. Uli Deck/dpa

The US auto conglomerate, the General Motors Company, posted a fourth quarter profit on Monday that was above the same period a year before and beat Wall Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.10 billion, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $2.00 billion, or $1.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $42.98 billion from $43.11 billion last year.