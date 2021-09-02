General Motors to temporarily halt production of nearly all US plants due to pandemic-related chip shortage overseas

Jamie L. LaReau, Detroit Free Press
·4 min read

DETROIT – General Motors will idle nearly all its assembly plants in North America starting Monday as the COVID-19 pandemic affects production of semiconductor chips overseas.

GM said its Arlington Assembly in Texas, where it makes its highly profitable full-size SUVs, will run regular production next week, along with Flint Assembly in Michigan, where it makes its heavy-duty pickups, Bowling Green Assembly in Kentucky, where it makes its Corvette, and a portion of Lansing Grand River Assembly in Michigan, where it will make some Chevrolet Camaro and Cadillac Blackwing cars.

But all other assembly plants in North America will idle starting Monday.

"All the announcements we made today are related to the chips shortage, the only plant down that's not related to that, is Orion Assembly," said GM spokesman Dan Flores, referring to that plant's shutdown over Chevy Bolt recall issues.

The industry already has been experiencing a global shortage of the chips, used in a variety of car parts, since early this year. The chips are also used in small electronics and as more workers and children stayed home from work and school last year during the pandemic, demand for personal electronics, such as laptops, rose and created a shortage of chips.

Automakers have had to either temporarily idle production or build vehicles just shy of all the parts to await chip parts to finish production and ship the vehicles to showrooms. New-car inventory has remained tight and prices high.

More: GM recalls all Chevy Bolts for fire risk at cost of an extra $1 billion

A 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD being built on January 24, 2019 at General Motors Flint Assembly in Flint, Michigan. This shows the types of robots/assembly line GM is installing at Oshawa Assembly in Canada.
A 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD being built on January 24, 2019 at General Motors Flint Assembly in Flint, Michigan. This shows the types of robots/assembly line GM is installing at Oshawa Assembly in Canada.
Two United Automotive Workers at General Motor&#39;s Orion Assembly plant where GM builds its Bolt EV and the self-driving test cars.
Two United Automotive Workers at General Motor's Orion Assembly plant where GM builds its Bolt EV and the self-driving test cars.

"COVID is driving supply constraints in countries that produce semiconductor chips," Flores said. "But I can't say if it's because employees have a high rate of infection or if it's the government putting restrictions on plants due to the pandemic."

Activity will continue in places such as Fort Wayne Assembly in Indiana and Silao Assembly in Mexico, where light-duty full-size pickups are made, even if production halts.

"During the downtime, we will repair and ship unfinished vehicles from many impacted plants, including Fort Wayne and Silao, to dealers to help meet the strong customer demand for our products," Flores said. "Although the situation remains complex and very fluid, we remain confident in our team’s ability to continue finding creative solutions to minimize the impact on our highest-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles."

More: Tesla reportedly on autopilot system slams into police car parked on side of highway

Here are the production changes GM is making at the affected plants:

  • Fort Wayne and Silao Assembly plants to take a week of downtime starting Monday. GM expects to restart regular production on Sept. 13.

  • Wentzville Assembly in Missouri, where GM builds its Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize pickups and Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana full-size vans, will take downtime for two weeks starting Monday.

  • CAMI Assembly (Canada) and San Luis Potosi Assembly (Mexico) will take two additional weeks of downtime through the week of Sept. 27. Production of the Chevrolet Equinox midsize SUV, which GM makes at both facilities, has been down since Aug. 16. San Luis Potosi also builds the GMC Terrain midsize SUV.

  • Lansing Delta Township Assembly in Michigan adds two weeks of downtime starting Monday. GM expects to resume production there the week of Sept. 20. GM makes the Chevrolet Traverse and the Buick Enclave midsize SUVs at Lansing Delta Township.

  • Spring Hill Assembly in Tennessee, where GM builds the GMC Acadia, Cadillac XT5 and Cadillac XT6 midsize SUVs, adds two weeks of downtime starting Monday. GM expects to restart production the week of Sept. 20.

  • Ramos Assembly in Mexico will take two additional weeks of downtime for Chevrolet Blazer midsize SUV production through the week of Sept. 13. In addition, Equinox production will be down until Oct. 4. Production of the Chevrolet Equinox has been down since Aug. 16.

Flores said, "What we announced this morning is what we know now. I can't speculate if something will be announced next week or if there'll be additional impacts. We manage this on a day-to-day basis."

Follow Jamie L. LaReau on Twitter: @jlareauan.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: General Motors to idle US assembly plants due to chip shortage

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • GM to cut production due to chip shortage

    General Motors will reduce production at most North American plants in September, the company said Thursday, as it continues to grapple with a global shortfall in semiconductor chips.Production halts will start next week at a plant in Indiana and another in Mexico, which are responsible for building GM's profitable pickup trucks.Other plants that produce money-making midsize trucks, full-size vans and SUVS will also see curtailed production or shut-down extensions.All-in-all, eight assembly plants across North America will see less work this month.The industry wide chip shortage has wreaked havoc on production, limiting the number of cars that go out and the amount of money that comes in.And it's not just GM...Ford announced Wednesday that it was further reducing U.S. truck output due to the shortage of chips.Its Dearborn Truck Plant will go down to one shift from three starting next week, while its Kansas City Assembly Plant for the best-selling F-150 will temporarily go silent.Some industry insiders expect the global chip shortage to drag on well into next year.

  • GM, Ford halt some production as chip shortage worsens

    The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks. General Motors announced Thursday that it would pause production at eight North American plants during the next two weeks, including two that make the company's top-selling Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Ford will stop making pickups at its Kansas City Assembly Plant for the next two weeks.

  • Lizzo reacts to Bonnaroo 2021 cancellation after Hurricane Ida flooding: 'Safety first'

    Pack up the tent, Bonnaroo faithful. The upcoming four-night music festival isn't happening this weekend, thanks to Hurricane Ida.

  • Rivian’s Truck Is Great. GM and Ford Better Hurry Up.

    The signs are everywhere—from Tesla to Volkswagen and now from Rivian. Now reviews are rolling in for the new, all-electric light-duty pickup truck, the Rivian R1T. Car and Driver and Consumer Reports gave the 2021 Rivian R1T solid reviews late this past year.

  • Local health official explains concerns with C.1.2 COVID variant

    The C.1.2 variant identified in South Africa is raising eyebrows, in part because it's highly mutated.

  • Kevin Hart’s Classic Chevy Camaro Will Blow You Away

    ...like rubber after a burnout!

  • Biden relies on popularity of Afghanistan withdrawal to overshadow the execution

    President Joe Biden is staking Democrats’ political fortunes on voters caring more about the fact that U.S. troops have left Afghanistan than how they departed: a picture of chaos at the Kabul airport and some Americans left behind.

  • Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on

    SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (Reuters) -South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge, wind-driven wildfire, leaving the California resort town unscathed as flames crept on toward Nevada. U.S. President Joe Biden approved a declaration of emergency in California and ordered federal assistance to boost local responders' efforts to battle the Caldor fire, the White House said. Biden's action authorized co-ordination of disaster relief measures by the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the White House added.

  • ESPN FPI predicts every game on Ohio State football’s 2021 schedule

    See what ESPN's FPI says will happen with every matchup on Ohio State football's 2021 schedule.

  • Going somewhere that requires proof of vaccination? Here's what you should know

    Around L.A., some businesses are asking for proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter. Here's what you need to know about vaccine records.

  • Steelers rookie C Kendrick Green demoted on Pittsburgh’s official depth chart

    One observation from the Steelers first official depth chart post-cuts is that their rookie center was relegated to reserves.

  • Broncos sign Shamar Stephen, Cam Fleming

    Broncos General Manager George Paton stayed busy a day after setting his first 53-man roster in Denver. The Broncos claimed two players off of waivers and brought back a pair of veterans that the team released on Tuesday. Defensive tackle Shamar Stephen and tackle Cam Fleming are back with the squad. Stephen and Fleming each [more]

  • Southern 500 starting lineup: Ryan Blaney on pole

    Ryan Blaney will be joined on the front row by Denny Hamlin for Sunday's Cup playoff opener at Darlington Raceway.

  • Rare Holden Car Collection Going To Auction

    Total sales could exceed $10 million…

  • Ford Edge, Lincoln Nautilus to die in 2023

    Last summer saw two separate reports that Ford killed the next-gen Edge due in 2023, the move leading to the death of the Lincoln Nautilus in 2024 since the Lincoln is based on the Ford. The Edge is said to be dead for good, thanks to Ford having four two-row crossovers in the lineup with the arrival of the hugely popular Bronco line, and a three-row Explorer that's only $175 more expensive at the moment. When Ford came to an agreement with Canada's Unifor union about the Oakville Assembly Plant, which builds the Edge and Nautilus, the automaker pledged to turn Oakville into an EV production facility.

  • House committee fears gap in industrial capability to power laser weapons

    After Northrop Grumman exited the U.S. Army's Directed Energy Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense system program due to problems with the power and thermal management system, Congress wants the Pentagon to provide more information on the industrial base needed to power laser weapons.

  • Virgin Galactic to fly Italian Air Force on research mission to space

    The space travel company has set late September or early October as the time for the mission that will carry three paying crew members from the Air Force and the Rome-based government agency National Research Council. The mission follows a successful first crewed test flight to space by Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket in July.

  • Freeform’s ’31 Nights of Halloween’ 2021 Schedule Is Here, So Our October Plans Are Set

    'Hocus Pocus' and 'Ghostbusters' and 'Casper,' oh my!

  • GM to idle eight North American plants amid chip shortage

    Output will halt at eight plants in the US, Mexico and Canada amid a global shortage of semi-conductors.

  • Being fully vaccinated halves the risk of getting long COVID after infection, UK study suggests

    The study, published in The Lancet, said a small proportion of fully vaxxed people with breakthrough infections experienced long-lasting symptoms.