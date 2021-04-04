General Motors has unveiled a new all-electric Hummer SUV to accompany the EV pickup due in the fall

Theo Golden
·2 min read
gmc hummer
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. GM

General Motors has doubled up on its electric vehicle (EV) offering with an announcement on Saturday of its second all-electric Hummers.

GM already announced its upcoming EV Hummer pickup, which is scheduled to go on sale this fall - its first model of the American classic in 11 years.

Hummer is the latest brand to jump on the electrification bandwagon, with Volkswagen also gearing up to take on Tesla with its Mission T project.

Herbert Diess, Volkswagen's CEO, has committed to offering a fully electric vehicle for each of its stable of brands, including Audi, Bentley, and Porsche, by 2025.

Duncan Aldred, global vice president of GMC, said in a statement: "The GMC Hummer EVs were envisioned to be the most capable and compelling electric supertrucks ever."

Following a similar pricing structure to that of the pickup, the base model SUV comes in at about $80,000. A special Edition 1 launch model - with its "extreme off-road package"- costs $110,595.

Pricing varies based on the range and battery size of the vehicle.

GM said it will produce the highest-priced models in early 2023, with the less expensive versions coming in spring 2024.

Hummer's EV Edition 1 pickup coming this falls has already sold out. It starts at $112,595.

2020 hummer ev reveal infinityroof 013 GMC Hummer BT1XX FN RoofOFF v1 1
Hummer EV Pickup. General Motors, Hummer

The base model SUV's range is estimated to be around 250 miles to 300-plus miles, depending on the model.

The Hummer EV SUV debuted during an ad narrated by NBA star LeBron James during the NCAA's Final Four game between the Baylor Bears and Houston Cougars on CBS.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils the Cybertruck at the TeslaDesign Studio in Hawthorne, Calif. The cracked window glass occurred during a demonstration on the strength of the glass.Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY/File Photo
Elon Musk with his Tesla Cybertruck. Reuters

These latest Hummer models will be competing against several other vehicles, including Tesla's 'Cybertruck', a futuristic-looking EV pickup that joins the roster of the company's sports cars. The Cybertruck made headlines at its launch after its "armour glass" windows shattered twice during CEO Elon Musk's presentation.

CEO Elon Musk unveiled the $39,900 truck in Los Angeles in November 2019.

Read the original article on Business Insider

