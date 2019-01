FILE PHOTO: A logo of General Motors is pictured at its plant in Silao, in Guanajuato state, Mexico, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

By Nick Carey

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co <GM.N> on Thursday reported that its U.S. new vehicle sales fell 2.7 percent in the fourth quarter, with declines across most of its brands.

The No. 1 U.S. automaker saw significant declines for its passenger car models as American consumers continue to abandon those models in favor of larger, more comfortable vehicles, but also drops for some of those more popular larger vehicles.





