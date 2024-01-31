‘General ramblings of complete nonsense;’ Woman calls 911 nearly 1,000 times in just 10 days

A local woman is accused of making nearly 1,000 calls to 911 operators over 10 days.

Between Jan. 15 and Jan. 25, Mimi Honshul used her phone and dialed 911 over and over again, making 980 calls. The calls were bizarre and abusive.

They began like any other call at the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, but then they changed dramatically.

“I’m intergalactic. You are under arrest,” Honshul said in one call.

Honshul’s calls came through fast and furious. Many of them didn’t make sense, but they just kept coming.

“Multiple calls to 911 per hour, not just 911 but calls to our non-emergency line,” Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jay Wheeler, who serves as the dispatch supervisor, said.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Wheeler said the calls were “abusive” and Honshul cursed and threatened dispatchers. He also described them as “general ramblings of nonsense.”

A Dayton officer went to warn Honshul about the calls and she didn’t stop even after being told she was being charged with misuse of 911.

On Wednesday, News Center 7′s Mike Campbell went to Honshul’s listed home a week after police went there. He knocked on the front and side doors and was about to leave when a man answered. He said officers removed Honshul from the home the night before.

“She was sitting over there at that table on that phone. (Saying) ‘F this, F that,’’ the man said.

He claimed it was then that she called 911 80 times.

Honshul is not being held in jail, but News Center 7 has been told she is getting the help she needs.

As for the calls, while you won’t hear a busy signal when someone is making mass calls to 911 like this, that type of volume could slow down a response to someone with a real emergency.