General Sessions candidates share experience, platform at GOP forum

Sep. 27—Republican candidates for Cumberland County General Sessions Judge discussed their experience and how they hope to impact the judicial system in the county during a candidate forum hosted by the Cumberland County Republican Party Sept. 21.

Republican candidates Nathan Clouse, Ivy Gardner Mayberry and Amanda Worley discussed their legal qualifications and reasons for seeking the position currently held by Judge Larry Warner, who is not seeking re-election.

Nathan Clouse

Before pursuing a law degree, he worked as a tax accountant and banker. His experience as a foster parent led him to pursue a law degree. He has practiced law for five years, handling a wide array of cases.

It was his experience as a foster parent that led him to become a lawyer and to seek the general sessions judge position.

"I saw the failure of the Department of Children's Services system for our children," Clouse said. "I saw the failure was they didn't know what was happening with their parents or the kids. That bothered me.

"So I changed my life and went to law school ... the biggest victims in our county are our children. They need our help more than anybody."

He noted the general sessions judge not only hears criminal cases, but — four days out of five — adjudicates family law matters, something he knows a lot about. He pointed to a mental health court for children recently started in Sumner County near Nashville, saying he was watching that program closely to determine if it is something that could benefit Cumberland County.

"I'm here today to put my experience on that bench and do what's fair for the community, and I have the qualifications to do it," he said.

He has served as a guardian for children, represented parents in cases involving the Department of Children's Services, represented clients in criminal matters, divorce proceedings, custody cases, and probate.

His experience as a tax accountant and a banker is valuable for divorce and estate cases, he said.

"I bring that experience that nobody else has. That comes in handy when you're doing a division of assets," he said.

He has been appointed a conservator for individuals and estate executor.

He said he understands the criminal and civil rules of evidence and procedures, which differ. Clouse said he is a conservative and a "Constitutional Originalist."

Clouse said changes he would like to see in the operations of general session court included the judge being on the bench for all matters in juvenile court instead of just for hearings.

"The judge needs to understand what is happening in those cases at all times and be involved in those cases to help those families," he said.

He also wants to change the default custody arrangement from every other weekend visitation.

"You're required to look at that without any predisposition to what each parent gets. Our statute tells you what to follow. That needs to be done. It shouldn't come down to gender to determine what kind of visitation you're going to have," Clouse said.

Clouse also said general sessions criminal court needs to have procedures to hold hearings in a timely manner to ensure law enforcement can get back out on the streets.

"If you want a hearing, let's get it done," he said.

He also said he would hold office hours to be available to attorneys and the public.

All candidates were asked if they had complaints filed against them with supervisory authorities like the Board of Professional Responsibility or the Board of Judicial Conduct alleging a breach of ethics or unprofessional conduct.

"We can't divulge that information," Clouse said. "It's very rare that a practicing private attorney doesn't make somebody mad. We represent different people every day. Not everyone is going to be happy. But I have never sanctioned. I have never been disciplined. I'm respected by all the judges and every court I appear in front of."

Clouse is married to Barbie Clouse, and the couple has three children ages 8-10.

Ivy Gardner Mayberry

Mayberry said she is a conservative Republican candidate. She opened her law practice in Cumberland County in 2013 after graduating from law school. In addition to working in the local courts, she has an appellate practice and federal practice.

"I've given myself the opportunity to learn other things," she said.

She is in her fourth term as the Crossville City Judge after being appointed in 2014 hearing cases related to city citations. She is also the administrative hearing officer for the city.

"I believe in this community and am a lifelong servant of this community," she said.

Mayberry said she has handled every type of case to come before the general sessions court, from criminal defense to custody and divorce cases and probate cases. The largest docket in general sessions court is the juvenile docket, she said. That includes cases brought by the Department of Children's Services.

Mayberry said she has served as an advocate for children, representing their interests in the court system.

"I've been in the trenches with those children. I've fought for the rights of those children and the best interest of those children," she said.

She said the county's child abuse crisis goes "hand-in-hand" with the county's drug abuse crisis.

"If we can intervene early in the court system ... then we can get offenders back on the right track with probation, with opportunities for drug rehabilitation, counseling. I'm the candidate that has done that for people ... I've reached out to find places for people to go to rehab and counseling services to fix the families in this community," Mayberry said.

It's those thousands of experiences that led her to seek the general sessions judge position, she said.

"Unless you've been in those homes and sat with those children and cried with children and — at the same time — been a cheerleader for those families, because families should stay together ... criminal defense work does not fix that problem," she said.

"I'm seeking this position for the next generation. That's what matters."

Mayberry said early intervention in cases would help general sessions court run more efficiently.

"This will not be popular with attorneys, but that's fine," she said.

She said she would look at the circumstances of each case and develop a roadmap to bring the case to a conclusion.

"If part of that ends up being a jail sentence, that's fine. We'll implement that. If part of that includes rehabilitation on the end, we'll implement that, as well. Everybody deserves one chance, and early intervention allows that," she said.

As for general court operations, she said court begins with a docket call at 8:30 a.m., with hearings to follow.

"No more hearings after lunch. No more two-hour lunch breaks. If we're there, we're there to work," she said. "The docket does not shut down a full day."

There is a backlog of cases due to COVID-19, which delayed many cases during 2020. She said setting private cases would be required to move through the pending cases.

"I will work. I will be there at 8 a.m. If I have to be there at 6 p.m., I'll be there. I'll not cut you off at 4 p.m. I'll dig my heels in and get this docket situated and this court put back on track," she said.

In regard to the question of complaints of ethics or professional conduct complaints, Mayberry said the board had advised she was not to respond to the question other than to say she had not been publicly or privately sanctioned by either board.

"As far as complaints go, they are attorney-client privilege, and those will not be discussed by me," she said, "My integrity has never been questioned by a sitting judge from the bench, by another attorney or anyone else in the legal profession, by the court of appeals — no one in the legal profession has questioned my integrity or ethical decisions."

Mayberry is married to Nick Mayberry, and they have three children.

Amanda Worley

Worley has served as an assistant district attorney for the 13th Judicial District for 14 years.

"I believe in law and order," Worley said. "I also believe in personal responsibility. Those are some of the values that I am passing down to my daughter and the values I want to bring to the General Sessions Court bench.

"The judicial philosophy of the judge that sits on that bench sets the tone for the type of justice that Cumberland County receives."

Worley said she believes it is "time to change the tone" of general sessions court. Historically, the position has been held by private defense attorneys.

"As a prosecutor, I have different experiences. I have spent my career fighting for victims. I think that experience has been lacking in our general sessions court system," she said.

Worley said she has prosecuted "tens of thousands" of cases in juvenile court, general sessions court and criminal court. She has prosecuted jury trials ranging from driving under the influence to double homicide. She said she understands the rules of evidence and procedures.

"I have had 14 years of making the hard decisions," she said.

That includes evaluating cases brought by law enforcement to determine if evidence supports charges.

"I've also had to sit down and talk to victims. I had to have those conversations face-to-face with them to say, 'I believe you. I believe you're a victim. I believe this has happened, but unfortunately we don't have sufficient legal evidence to go forward.' That's a hard thing to sit down with someone and tell them that, ethically, you cannot bring a charge," Worley said.

Worley said general sessions criminal court handled more than 10,000 cases in 2019. Civil, family and juvenile court included about 3,500 cases, she said.

"You need to have dockets ran like dockets. You need to have attorneys coming up and explaining to you what's going on, when they're going next and they need to be held to those deadlines," she said.

Worley said attorney appointments should be based on need, not preference for types of cases.

She also said orders of protection hearings should be recorded. In a recent criminal prosecution, the prosecutors were unable to introduce the statements of a victim in a double homicide in an order or protection hearing because the hearing had not been recorded.

"That's something that is easily changed and be able to be implemented," Worley said.

In regard to ethical complaints or sanctions, Worley said that — as an assistant district attorney — "that is not something I have to deal with. They absolutely can file complaints, but generally, the private bar deals with that more often than we do."

And in answer to the question, she said she had not complaints or sanctions from governing bodies.

Other declared candidates in the May 2022 Cumberland County Republican Primary include incumbent Sheriff Casey Cox and incumbent Circuit Court Clerk Jessica Burgess. Incumbent County Trustee Kim Wyatt will face a primary challenge from Kyle Davis, who currently serves as county commissioner for the 2nd District.

The Cumberland County Primary Election is set May 3, 2022. The qualifying deadline for candidates is Feb. 17 at noon.

