General Sessions judge candidates tout experience at political forum

Dec. 23—Candidates for Cumberland County General Sessions Judge touted their legal and professional experience during a forum hosted by Indivisible Crossville Dec. 9.

Ivy Gardner Mayberry pointed to her experience as judge for the city of Crossville, an appointment she has held since 2015.

"I've been an active judge for seven years," she said. "I'm the only one that has that experience on the bench in a courtroom running a docket, dealing with police officers, the public."

Amanda Worley pointed to her experience as an assistant district attorney since 2007.

"I have made the hard decisions, and I make them every day," Worley said, referring to her role in prosecutorial decisions.

Nathan Clouse pointed to his experience in banking before pursuing a law degree and his experience as a foster parent and private practice attorney.

"I have been dealing with some form of law for 24 years," Clouse said of the banking and tax regulations he worked with prior to becoming a practicing attorney.

The General Sessions judge hears criminal, civil and juvenile cases.

In criminal cases, the judge will sometimes hold preliminary hearings for felony cases, though most of the criminal cases that come through the court are for misdemeanor offenses.

Civil cases can include divorce and custody cases, small civil claims less than $25,000, and probate cases. The General Sessions judge also handles juvenile cases brought by the Department of Children's Services.

The candidates differed on their view of the time dedicated to each portion of the court's jurisdiction and the authority of the judge.

Mayberry said the juvenile and family courts impact the most residents.

"You can have one case with six different kids," she said.

Clouse said three and a half days each week in General Sessions court is dedicated to family law and juvenile matters.

"That takes up 70% of the judge's time," he said.

Sentencing in General Sessions Court is limited to 11 months and 29 days in jail and a $2,500 fine for an A misdemeanor. Sentencing standards are set by state law. Bail rules are also set by state law, though individuals who continue to offend while awaiting trial can have their bond revoked.

Clouse said the criminal cases in General Sessions court typically involved negotiations between prosecutors and defense attorneys, and the judge has little authority to impose another sentence.

"We don't have the power to force them to make any resolution on a criminal case. I think that's misunderstood in our community," Clouse said.

Worley said the criminal docket makes up the bulk of the cases, and the community is most affected by those cases.

Ivy Gardner Mayberry

Mayberry grew up in Cumberland County, the daughter of Butch and Joan Gardner. She and her husband, Nick Mayberry, have three children, ages 15, 8 and 6.

She graduated from Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law in 2013 and started her private legal practice in Crossville. She has practiced in state and federal court.

"I handle all sorts of cases," Mayberry said of her experience. "I'm a one-woman stop. I can do the same on the bench. I've handled every single case that could possibly come through General Sessions court."

She pointed to her efforts to resolve cases before the city court, including establishing a night court and, during COVID-19, holding drive-thru court.

Mayberry said there are programs that could be implemented to help the residents of the county, including early intervention programs like a Family Treatment Court that offers drug rehabilitation and counseling for children exposed to abuse.

"Right now, we don't set these people up for success," Mayberry said. "Everybody wants to put them in jail. For some people, yes, but it's not the answer for everybody."

And she said she would hold people to their roadmap with consequences as necessary. When asked about the Victim Offender Reconciliation Program, Mayberry said she supports the effort to have victims and offenders develop a resolution to a case.

Mayberry also pointed to her community involvement, including coaching youth sports. Though running as a Republican candidate, Mayberry said politics "has no business in a courtroom." What is important, she said, are Christian values and following the Constitution and the law.

Amanda Worley

Worley grew up in Crossville, the daughter of Minnie Shadden and Don Hunter. She lives in Crossville with her husband, Travis, and daughter, with a stepson who has graduated from high school.

She graduated from the Nashville School of Law in 2007 and began working as an assistant district attorney for the 13th Judicial District.

"I'm a prosecutor. I believe in law and order. I believe in personal responsibility," Worley said. "Those are values I plan on taking to the bench."

She has handled cases from juvenile court up to charges of first-degree murder. She has prosecuted cases at trial, experience that has made her understand the rules of evidence. The General Sessions judge sometimes holds preliminary hearings on felony cases where rules of evidence can be an important issue.

"You need to know that the person on that bench understands the rules of evidence, what evidence can be brought out and make the right decision," she said.

She said programs like VORP are valuable to the community. She also participated in the utilization of a courtroom dog to assist when young victims are called to testify.

During her career, Worley has seen changes in the drug problems in the community. When she first began working in the judicial system, the area was plagued with methamphetamine and cooking of meth. Laws were changed that made it more difficult to obtain the ingredients for the drug, and that stopped a lot of the cases involving cooking. It then turned to imported methamphetamine.

The area has struggled with the opioid crisis, like much of rural America. In recent years, as access to the pain medication has been reduced, law enforcement is seeing more cases involving heroin and fentanyl, a powerful opioid.

The District Attorney's office works with defense attorneys on recommendations of defendants to attend Drug Court or Veterans Treatment Court. The intensive rehabilitation programs have a high rate of success with low rates of recidivism.

"If you are able to successfully make it through, we have very few people who reoffend — which is what everyone wants," Worley said. "We want people to be productive members of society."

One change Worley would like to see is recording of hearings in order-of-protection cases.

Nathan Clouse

Nathan Clouse and his wife, Barbie, have three children. He graduated from the Nashville School of Law in 2015 after serving as a foster parent.

He said he witnessed issues within the foster care system, including a case worker who did not follow up as required.

That's why he wants to establish a juvenile mental health court that he believes could help kids who have cases in juvenile court or who need counseling.

"Those kids are usually going through something at home," he said. "If you can make those shifts, it has a ripple effect ... the next one will build on there. If you change that way, your incarcerations will eventually change, too."

Clouse said his law experience grants him versatility. Often, he said he has been on "both sides" of many of the situations that come before the General Sessions judge. He's handled many types of cases heard in General Sessions Court in his legal practice.

As a former banker, Clouse said he is uniquely qualified for cases involving complicated estates in probate court, conservatorships or complicated divorces to make a "fair and equitable" division of assets.

Clouse was asked how often he would need to evaluate those figures. He acknowledged that most divorces come to court with an agreed-upon settlement. However, he said many divorce cases in the county involving custody are currently going to the Chancellor's court for the 13th Judicial District, which has an overburdened case load.

"You'll see a shift back [to General Sessions]," he said.

The three candidates are all on the Republican Primary ballot in the May 2022 primary.

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.