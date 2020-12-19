General sorry for 'miscommunication' over vaccine shipments

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2020, file photo Army Gen. Gustave Perna, who is leading Operation Warp Speed, speaks during at an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The Army general in charge of getting COVID-19 vaccines across the United States apologized on Saturday, Dec. 19, for “miscommunication” with states over the number of doses to be delivered in the early stages of distribution. "I failed. I'm adjusting. I am fixing and we will move forward from there," Perna told reporters in telephone briefing. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2020, file photo Army Gen. Gustave Perna, who is leading Operation Warp Speed, speaks during at an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The Army general in charge of getting COVID-19 vaccines across the United States apologized on Saturday, Dec. 19, for “miscommunication” with states over the number of doses to be delivered in the early stages of distribution. "I failed. I'm adjusting. I am fixing and we will move forward from there," Perna told reporters in telephone briefing. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
ED WHITE and JILL COLVIN

The Army general in charge of getting COVID-19 vaccines across the United States apologized on Saturday for “miscommunication” with states over the number of doses to be delivered in the early stages of distribution.

"I failed. I'm adjusting. I am fixing and we will move forward from there," Gen. Gustave Perna told reporters in a telephone briefing.

Perna's remarks came a day after a second vaccine was added in the fight against COVID-19, which has killed more than 312,000 people in the U.S. Governors in more than a dozen states have said the federal government has told them that next week’s shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be less than originally projected.

Perna acknowledged the criticism and accepted blame.

“I want to take personal responsibility for the miscommunication,” he said. “I know that’s not done much these days. But I am responsible. ... This is a Herculean effort and we are not perfect."

The general said he made mistakes by citing numbers of doses that he believed would be ready.

“I am the one who approved forecast sheets. I'm the one who approved allocations,” Perna said. “There is no problem with the process. There is no problem with the Pfizer vaccine. There is no problem with the Moderna vaccine.”

Perna said the government now is on track to get approximately 20 million doses to states by the first week of January, a combination of the newly approved Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Perna said 2.9 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses have been delivered to states so far.

In Michigan, where the Pfizer vaccine is produced, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday accused the White House of “slow-walking the process.”

“We have Michigan hospitals and nursing homes ready to administer this vaccine," she said.

Latest Stories

  • Fans are convinced Reese Witherspoon's gingerbread house 'masterpiece' was made from a kit, but a pastry chef thinks the actress really did make it from scratch

    Reese Witherspoon shared a photo of her family's gingerbread house on Instagram, where fans wondered how the holiday confection was created.

  • GOP congressman says he will not take the Covid vaccine because he’s ‘an American’

    ‘I have the freedom to decide if I’m going to take a vaccine or not and in this case I am not going to take the vaccine,’ Congressman Ken Buck says

  • AOC calls Amazon jobs a 'scam' because more than 4,000 of its employees are on food stamps

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said many Amazon logistics roles provide no financial security because thousands of workers are on food stamps.

  • Donald and Melania Trump wear matching tuxedos in their final Christmas card from the White House

    First lady once caught on tape complaining  ‘who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff’

  • Disturbing video shows Kansas sheriff's deputy mowing down a Black man with his patrol truck

    Dashcam video captures the moment Kiowa County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Rodriguez struck 35-year-old Lionel Womack with his patrol truck. Womack, a former police detective from Kansas City, alleges in an excessive-force lawsuit that he sustained serious injuries when Rodriguez "intentionally" drove over him during the August 15 encounter, after Womack fled a traffic stop.

  • Biden plans to be sworn in as president with a massive family heirloom Bible dating back to 1893

    The huge Bible is five inches thick and has a Celtic cross on the cover. Biden says it comes from his father's side of the family.

  • 'I failed': Operation Warp Speed's co-leader claims responsibility for confusion about states' COVID-19 vaccine supplies

    "It was a planning error, and I am responsible," said General Gustave Perna, the chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed.

  • A couple in Las Vegas made $21,000 in a year after they parked a tiny house in their backyard and listed it on Airbnb - here's how they did it

    Jilan and Josh Wise said they also lost $3,500 because of damage by guests.

  • Trump downplays Russian hack in first comments on massive breach, implicates China

    Trump's comments contradict members of his own Cabinet and government and are the latest example of his reluctance to criticize Russia.

  • 'Real Housewives' star reportedly believes husband was cheating on her, despite claims their divorce is a 'sham' to hide embezzled money

    A lawsuit claims Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi are using their divorce to hide money, but a source says there's a different reason why they split.

  • Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

    Stephen Colbert traveled to Delaware to interview President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden for Thursday's Late Show, and he started by asking what President Biden is "going to put into the world?" Biden noted that America is sharply divided, but said "I think the nation -- and I don't think I'm kidding myself, I got criticized from the beginning for saying this -- I think the nation's looking for us to be united, much more united. We don't have to have this. Politics has become so, sort of, dirty and vicious and personal and mean and clenched fist instead of an open hand. And I think people are looking for us to come together."Colbert asked Biden if he takes it personally that so many Republicans "haven't acknowledged your win," and Biden said no. "Look, they're in a tough spot," he said. "A number of them sent messages to me four weeks ago: 'Give me time, Joe. Give me some time.' It's fine by me, it's fine by me. We won! We won Georgia three times."Colbert pointed to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who, he noted, has said some really nice things about Biden. "Do you think you guys can patch it up and work together?" he asked. "Lindsey's been a personal disappointment, because I was a personal friend of his." Biden said. "But look, I think I can work with Republican leadership in the House and the Senate. I think we can get things done. And I think once this president is no longer in office, I think you're going to see his impact on the body politic fade, and a lot of these Republicans are going to feel they've got much more room to run and cooperate.""Is there anything about your predecessor, the current president, that you could thank him for sincerely?" Colbert asked. Biden found one thing.Colbert showed a clip of his first sit-down with Biden, from The Colbert Report, in the opening segment. But the most famous interview he did with Biden was in 2015, when they bonded over loss and grief. Biden brought that up when Colbert asked him about the role a president can play in helping the U.S. process and mourn the loss of 300,000-plus people to COVID-19. Watch that, plus Biden talking about his congratulatory phone call from Pope Francis and being the second Catholic president, below. More stories from theweek.com Trump's ultimate self-own 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Pompeo explains why it's 'wiser' for Trump to keep quiet about suspected Russia hack

  • A travel trailer maker founded by a former NASA architect has unveiled a 2021 line of overland RV trailers starting at $24,950

    Taxa Outdoors designed the 2021 overland trailer line to be more family friend. The updated and new trailers range from $24,950 to $49,950.

  • Incel Who Fantasized About Killing ‘Hot Cheerleaders’ Pleads Guilty to Bomb-Making Charge

    A so-called incel who fantasized about blowing up a shopping mall and killing “hot cheerleaders” pleaded guilty Friday to one count of possessing an unregistered destructive device.Cole Carini of Richlands, Virginia, reportedly idolized mass shooter Elliott Rodger, an “involuntary celibate,” or “incel,” who in 2014 murdered six people in California and injured 14 others before taking his own life. Many legal scholars say incel-related violence, which has been linked to at least 53 deaths in recent years, is a form of domestic terrorism. The “incel movement” is comprised of young men who feel angry at women for rejecting them.The Carini case, however, includes a previously unreported twist: His mother testified in court this summer that her son in fact was in an ongoing physical relationship with a steady girlfriend over the past two years. At the same time, an FBI agent said he found writings by Carini that explored the possibility of killing both himself and “a female named Jamie,” which was his girlfriend’s name, according to court records.The charges against Carini stem from a bizarre incident in June, when the 23-year-old showed up at the hospital missing his left hand and several fingers on his right. He also had shrapnel wounds to the neck and throat, but claimed to have suffered his horrifying injuries in a gardening accident. Knowing that Carini had a previous conviction on his record for explosives, local cops called in the FBI to search the home Carini shared with his mother.There, agents found a trail of blood leading to a second-floor bedroom. Inside, they found human skin and a chunk of flesh stuck to the ceiling, a box filled with rusty nails, a peanut butter jar containing at least two pounds of the volatile explosive triacetone triperoxide, or TATP, a “substance used in the creation of improvised explosive devices,” and ammonium nitrate, a form of which was used by Timothy McVeigh in the 1995 bombing of an Oklahoma City federal building, killing 168 and injuring nearly 700.Although it was not made public at the time, an FBI agent later testified in court that investigators found handwritten bomb-making formulas and recipes—with Carini’s name on them—in his bedroom, as well as a modified pressure cooker containing two vials in Carini’s bedroom closet.Carini’s mother said her son was an avid woodworker, and speculated that the nails found in his room could have been intended for a repair job in the neighborhood. The FBI immediately discounted this possibility.“[I]n the writings I observed—we observed that Mr. Carini had written about the [2013] Boston Marathon bombing and how it would have been more effective,” FBI special agent Micah Childers testified in August. “If that pressure cooker that they used would have been at waist level, it would have been more effective against people.”FBI investigators say they turned up more evidence behind Carini’s grandmother’s nearby house, including PVC pipes, pieces of loose wires, empty chemical containers, and a pit that appeared to have been the site of an explosion. Inside a storage shed on the property, they found coffee cups containing crystalline residue—which further tests confirmed was explosive material, according to the FBI—a battery with wires attached to it, and a partially legible letter on the ground.“He casually walked through the shopping mall, his jacket concealed deadly objects,” the letter read. “He was doing it and was assured it must be done. Even if he died this statement was worth it! He had… tension that would come and go as he approached the stage of hot cheerleaders… A dead seriousness sank in as he realized he was truly passing the point of no return! He decided I will not back down I will not be afraid of the consequences no matter what I will be heroic I will make a statement like Elliott Rodgers [sic] did he thought to himself.”Childers said in his August testimony that he had not yet “found a specific plan of action at this point,” wherein Carini had communicated with others about actually carrying out a real-life attack.In a phone call shortly after her son’s June 4 arrest, Carini’s mother Karen told The Daily Beast, “It’s a situation where my son needs help, and I hope he gets the help he needs. Not to sound cliché, but I had no idea [about the bomb-making materials]. And I’m willing to work with him. My son needs help. That’s all I want to say.”The Daily Beast tried multiple times to reach Karen Carini for comment after her son’s Friday guilty plea, but she was not available.In a detention hearing over the summer, in which Carini was denied bail, she described the moment she realized what her son had done. It was about 7 p.m., and Karen, a retired schoolteacher, had just gotten home from a doctor's appointment.“I was just getting ready to take a shower because I was afraid COVID was on me,” she testified. “So I put my gown on and went into the TV room to tell my other child that I was back home. And while I was in there, that is when Cole appeared in the entrance way and says, ‘Mom, I need help. I've had an accident.’”FBI’s Terror Hunters Turn to a Different Threat: IncelsKaren said she called 911, but the ambulance wasn’t getting there fast enough. So she hurriedly got dressed and took her son to the hospital.“When we got there, he said… ‘Mom, I can't open the door,’” she said, according to court filings. “And that's when I knew something was wrong with his hands. I had never looked because I was about to vomit.”The local hospital was not equipped to treat such severe injuries, so a helicopter flew Carini to Roanoke for a specialized five-and-a-half-hour surgery.Later, when she cleaned up his bedroom, Carini’s mother says she found “three pieces of my son,” referring to parts of his hands.“I think he's a different person now, you know, the shock of it, the injuries, the lifetime of living differently with one hand,” she said in court, adding that Carini, who his mom says was diagnosed with ADHD and autism in the fourth grade, gave “himself a life sentence with his maimed hands.”Carini faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. His lawyer, federal defender John Thomas Stanford, did not respond to a request for comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kat Von D says she bought a second home as an escape from California's high taxes, 'terrible policies,' and 'tyrannical government'

    Some people are criticizing Kat Von D's statement, as they believe mask mandates and other COVID-19 precautions are far from tyrannical.

  • When it's Tiger Woods, the son becomes more famous than dad

    Padraig Harrington and Tiger Woods turned pro about the same time and have played in some 170 tournaments around the world together. “This is the first tournament I've ever played in that Tiger Woods is playing in that he's not the star of the show,” Harrington said Friday.

  • An overwhelming number of furloughed airline pilots are applying to fly private jets - here's what top aviation executives are looking when hiring

    Business Insider spoke to three private aviation executives who revealed what they're looking for when they hire pilots.

  • A New Book Explores the Architectural Power of Memorials

    From the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to the 9/11 Memorial, these designs have shaped culture and consciousness to become indelible parts of their locationsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • A mom influencer went viral after accusing a couple of trying to abduct her child. Police say it doesn't add up.

    BuzzFeed News reported that police had completely cleared the couple that influencer Katie Sorenson alleged had tried to kidnap her child.

  • Trump news - live: President claims cyber hack attack was exaggerated by ‘fake news media’

    Follow the latest updates live

  • Devon Dalio, son of billionaire Ray Dalio, dies in car crash

    Devon Dalio, the 42-year-old son of hedge fund founder Ray Dalio, died in a car crash this week, a family spokesperson said Friday. The family spokesperson confirmed the death in a Thursday afternoon crash to Hearst Connecticut Media. An Audi had crashed into a Verizon store at a shopping center and burst into flames, Greenwich police and Fire Chief Joseph McHugh said. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, Greenwich Police Department Public Information Officer Mark Zuccerella said.