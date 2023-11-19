General Staff: Air defense downs 15 out of 20 drones in overnight Russian attack

Ukraine's air defense downed 15 out of 20 Shahed drones launched by Russia in its overnight attack, the General Staff reported on Nov. 19.



Russian forces launched the drones across Ukraine's northern border at around 8:54 p.m. on Nov. 18.

The General Staff didn't say whether the remaining five drones hit their targets.

However, Kyiv Oblast Governor Ruslan Kravchenko wrote that an infrastructure site was damaged as a result of the attack. Preliminary information showed there were no casualties, however. The air raid alert lasted five hours.



Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, also reported that air defense shot down "around 10" drones targeting the city.

According to Cherkasy Oblast Governor Ihor Taburets, air defense shot down one drown over the region. The debris "slightly damaged" five buildings but there were no casualties.

On the previous day, the Air Force reported downing 29 out of 38 Russian Shahed drones targeting Ukraine.

