General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine reveals where Russia could send new conscripts

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — FRIDAY, 23 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:17

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine supposes that Russians plan to supplement their formations and military units that are fighting in Ukraine on the first stage of the partial mobilisation. Part of those forces could also be sent to supplement Russia’s Border Guard.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Head of Main Operational Directive of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at a briefing on Friday

Quote: "According to Russia’s mobilisation plans, approximately 300,000 people will be subject to conscription. Based on the preliminary evaluations, this military call-up will have at least two stages, or more.

During the first stage, which will take place probably in a month or a month and a half, the enemy is going to supplement its formations and military units that are engaged in conducting military actions on the territory of Ukraine to the point where the staff is 100% complete. It is also possible that some of these forces will be sent to supplement the Border Service of the Federal Security Service of Russia, in order to free military personnel of the units of their Armed Forces that are involved in covering the border with our country."

Details: According to Hromov, the biggest part of those subject to conscription are going to be sergeants, privates, as well as low-rank officers. "This is the category [of servicemen] that has suffered the most significant losses on the enemy’s side," he explained.

"It is possible that the enemy will keep conducting its mobilisation measures during the second stage, and create an appropriate number of combined army formations of operational and tactical levels, and an appropriate set of rocket and artillery units. At the same time, we understand that the enemy does not have professionals of certain specialties at the moment. And training them will take some time. Therefore, first of all, the enemy focused on forming combined army units, rocket and artillery units," the representative of the General Staff said.

Hromov also pointed out that, according to Ukrainian intelligence, the Kremlin’s haste in announcing the partial mobilisation is due to increased internal and external threats to Putin's regime.

"First and foremost, it is [due to] the inability of the current Russian government to reach the announced goals of "a special military operation", an increasing support of Ukraine by Western countries, and our state’s continued course towards NATO membership. It is also due to aggravation of social and economic problems in Russia, as well as strengthening of sanction pressure on the Russian Federation," Hromov stated.

He also added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were ready for any development of events. "300,000 [men] or whatever – Ukraine is going to win," he stressed.

Background:

President of Russia Vladimir Putin announced "partial" mobilisation of Russian citizens on the morning of 21 September.

Later on, it was revealed that there was a hidden paragraph in the decree on mobilisation which provided for calling up 1 million people.

After the mobilisation announcement, protests took place in Russian cities. According to the human rights media project OVD-Info, the police detained at least 1,176 people.

