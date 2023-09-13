General Staff chief of Czechia calls on West to brace itself for long war in Ukraine

Lieutenant General Karel Řehka, Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces, believes that the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine will last a long time.

Source: Řehka in an interview with Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lieutenant General believes that none of the parties in the aggressive war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is able to achieve its final declared goals in the near future.

Quote: "It won’t last a few weeks, it will last for long, probably. And it's important that we keep supporting Ukrainians for a long time," Řehka said.

Assessing Ukraine’s counteroffensive, he noted that this is exactly what a military offensive looks like, as it does not look like a film about the Second World War and takes time.

"Believe me, we are going through different storages and plans and concepts and trying to identify what more we can provide. We still have some, including some heavy equipment," Řehka assured.

Earlier it was reported that the majority of Europeans act in favour of continuing the support for Ukraine, though indicators vary significantly for different kinds of support.

Before that, Victoria Nuland, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, said that Ukraine’s allies should prepare for a long confrontation in the war against Russia, including by helping the Ukrainian economy to recover as soon as possible.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kyiv cannot conduct peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin because he cannot be trusted.

