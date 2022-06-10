General Staff: Entire Russian unit refuses to take part in hostilities after suffering losses in Kharkiv Oblast

ANASTASIIA KALATUR – FRIDAY, 10 JUNE 2022, 06:53

The personnel of a motor rifle brigade from the 1st Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces has refused to continue to take part in the war in Ukraine after suffering losses during fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 10 June

Details: The General Staff notes that there have been reports of units that comprise forcibly mobilised residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts refusing to take part in hostilities.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, a special brigade of the internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus has been deployed to ensure the security of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in Gomel Oblast.

Russian forces did not undertake active combat operations on the Sivershchyna front. There is no evidence that Russia is forming assault groups or transferring units to or from this front. Russian forces fired on the villages of Seredyna-Buda, Rozhkovychi, Senkivka, and Sopych with mortars.

On the Slobozhanshchyna front, up to 30 Russian battalion tactical groups are conducting hostilities. They are systematically firing on the positions of Ukrainian troops in order to hinder the actions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and prevent their advance further towards the state border.

Russian forces are continuing defence operations on the Kharkiv front. Their main efforts are focused on maintaining their current positions. They have been firing on the positions of Ukrainian troops with artillery in order to prevent them from going on the offensive.

On the Sloviansk front, Russia did not undertake any active combat operations but has continued to consolidate its forces in order to create favourable conditions for resuming the offensive.

On the Donetsk front, Russian troops continue to fire on Ukrainian positions along the entire frontline and to conduct missile and airstrikes – including on Ukrainian towns and villages.

Story continues

On the Lyman front, Russian occupation forces did not engage in active hostilities, but fired on the area around the villages of Hryhorivka and Serebrianka with artillery.

On the Sievierodonetsk front, Russian forces are continuing their unsuccessful attempts to gain full control over Sievierodonetsk, fighting is continuing.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces have deployed military aircraft and have attempted to storm the villages of Nyrkove and Mykolaivka. Ukrainian troops opened fire on the advancing Russian troops, who were forced to retreat after suffering losses.

Russian forces also attempted to conduct reconnaissance by combat in the areas around Nahirne and Berestove, but were repelled and forced to retreat.

The Russian offensive on the Vozdvyzhenka – Roty front has been partly successful; Russian forces are consolidating the positions they have occupied.

On the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia fronts, Russian forces are firing on the positions of Ukrainian troops in order to hinder their actions.

On the Pivdennyi Buh front, Russian troops are conducting defence operations. Units of Russian troops have been transferred to this front in order to reinforce the grouping of Russian troops there. Russian troops are performing combat engineering tasks in order to reinforce their previously occupied positions, including the construction of mine barriers near Vysokopillia.

On the Donetsk and Luhansk fronts, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 7 Russian attacks on 9 June and destroyed 10 Russian tanks, 7 artillery systems, 4 armoured combat vehicles, 3 special armoured vehicles, 4 vehicles, and an ammunition depot. Ukrainian Air Defence Forces shot down 5 Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Ukrainian aircraft carried out a series of strikes on Russian points of strength, areas where a large number of Russian military equipment and personnel were gathered, and Russian field depots in the areas around five different towns and villages in Kherson Oblast.