General Staff indirectly confirms advance of marines to eastern bank of Dnipro River

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has indirectly confirmed reports of Ukrainian forces advancing to the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River, including the village of Pishchanivka, located on the left bank, which, according to Russian military bloggers, has been reached by Ukrainian marines.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 19 October

Quote from the previous report: "On the Kherson front, the occupiers carried out airstrikes near Novoberyslav, Kozatske, Olhivka, Prydniprovske and Pishchanivka in Kherson Oblast."

Details: Pishchanivka is located on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The fact that the occupiers were bombarding this village is also mentioned in the report as of the morning of 19 October.

Earlier, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggested that Ukrainian marines had advanced on the occupied bank of the Dnipro River, in particular, north of Pishchanivka (14 kilometres east of Kherson and 3 kilometres from the Dnipro River) and into Poima (11 kilometres east of Kherson and 4 kilometres from the Dnipro River).

The ISW noted that the Russians were concerned about the possibility of a "larger-scale Ukrainian operation" in occupied Kherson Oblast.

In total, about 80 combat clashes took place over the last day.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled over 15 Russian attacks near Synkivka, Ivanivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast, and over 10 attacks near Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast.

Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks in the vicinity of Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast, on the Lyman front.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces attempted to regain their lost ground near Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast but failed. Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Russian forces keep trying to encircle Avdiivka with the support of their aircraft. Ukraine’s defenders repelled three Russian attacks in this area. In addition, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive operations near Novokalynove and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 Russian attacks near Marinka and another 4 attacks near Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defenders deflected several Russian attacks near Novomaiorske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, defenders are holding back the occupiers in the areas of Novodarivka and east of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian defenders are conducting counter-battery operations, successfully hitting the Russians’ rear.

Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to lead an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, enjoying partial success in the area southwest of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment and exhausting Russian forces along the line of contact.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining their military presence in the border areas and undertaking sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from being deployed to vulnerable areas, and increasing the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod Oblast, Russia.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted 15 strikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, and three strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, the defenders destroyed a Russian Su-25 ground attack jet and five reconnaissance UAVs.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two command posts, a Tor anti-aircraft missile system, a Zoopark-1M radar station and 11 artillery pieces belonging to the Russians.

