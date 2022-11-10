General Staff insists that Wagner line will not stop advance of Ukrainian Armed Forces
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are monitoring the actions of the occupiers and preparing to overcome the defensive fortifications known as the "Wagner Line" [a line of fortifications built by Wagner Group military] in the occupied part of Donbas.
Source: Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directive of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a briefing on 10 November
Quote: "Engineering barriers are intended to either stop or hinder the advance of enemy troops [meaning Ukrainian troops here]. They can be either explosive or non-explosive barriers.
But the history of warfare has quite a lot of examples of a countermeasure being made for each weapon. Accordingly, we also have resources to overcome mine-explosive barriers, some from our international partners.
Currently, we are carefully studying the progress of the reconstruction of the so-called line and are thinking about how to overcome it. But I can tell you with confidence: once we get close, we will overcome it."
Background: On 19 October 2022, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group paramilitary organisation, announced the construction of a fortified defensive "Wagner Line" in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast.
Russia has started building defensive structures around the city of Mariupol. Two plants are producing concrete pyramidal anti-tank structures, known as "dragon's teeth", for this purpose.
