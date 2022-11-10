General Staff insists that Wagner line will not stop advance of Ukrainian Armed Forces

30
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are monitoring the actions of the occupiers and preparing to overcome the defensive fortifications known as the "Wagner Line" [a line of fortifications built by Wagner Group military] in the occupied part of Donbas.

Source: Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directive of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a briefing on 10 November

Quote: "Engineering barriers are intended to either stop or hinder the advance of enemy troops [meaning Ukrainian troops here]. They can be either explosive or non-explosive barriers.

But the history of warfare has quite a lot of examples of a countermeasure being made for each weapon. Accordingly, we also have resources to overcome mine-explosive barriers, some from our international partners.

Currently, we are carefully studying the progress of the reconstruction of the so-called line and are thinking about how to overcome it. But I can tell you with confidence: once we get close, we will overcome it."

Background: On 19 October 2022, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group paramilitary organisation, announced the construction of a fortified defensive "Wagner Line" in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast.

Russia has started building defensive structures around the city of Mariupol. Two plants are producing concrete pyramidal anti-tank structures, known as "dragon's teeth", for this purpose.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's military has likely lost half its tanks in Ukraine and will be weaker than it was before the war, Pentagon says

    Moscow has also lost tens of thousands of troops, including individuals recently rushed to the battlefield to hold Russia's crumbling front lines.

  • Ukraine soldiers' videos show 'Kherson advances'

    STORY: Reuters was able to confirm the location of both videos from the surrounding structures and vegetation, which match file and satellite photography, but not the date either was filmed.There was no immediate confirmation of Snihurivka's recapture from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, a day after Russia ordered its forces to retreat from the area. The town, seen as the last remaining Russian-occupied town in the Mykolaiv region, is important for control of a strategic road that leads to the city of Kherson, which Russia captured in March.A soldier in the group near the highway held a Ukrainian flag. The 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade broke through the first Russian line of defense and was advancing towards Kherson, he said.Reuters could not immediately verify the claim.Ukraine's army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Thursday that Kyiv could not yet confirm whether Russia was indeed pulling out of Kherson, but that Ukrainian troops had advanced 4 miles in the past 24 hours and recaptured 12 settlements.

  • Office of President of Ukraine confirms that Western countries are not conducting secret negotiations with Russia

    No negotiations between Russia and Western countries are being conducted behind Ukraine's back, the Office of the President of Ukraine confirms. Source: Adviser to the Had of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podoliak, in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, as quoted by the Office of the President Quote: "The armed forces of both countries can communicate with each other and even receive warnings about the consequences of the use of weapons of mass destruction.

  • Live: Murder trial of George Wagner IV in Pike County continues

    The murder trial of George Wagner IV continues with more testimony from experts and witnesses.

  • Russians entrench in Kherson Oblast and Crimeas north: satellite images

    The Russians are renewing old trenches and digging new ones in Kherson Oblast and northern part of the Crimean peninsula. Source: Benjamin Pittet, an open-source intelligence analyst, on Twitter Details: According to the satellite images posted by the analyst, the Russian occupiers are digging trenches in Crimea's north.

  • Wagner 'atrocities' give ammunition to Mali jihadists

    Since the withdrawal of the French army from Mali, Russia's Wagner Group has replaced it as a target of jihadist propaganda, experts say, with extremists making hay with claims that its mercenaries have committed atrocities against civilians.

  • Luhansk Oblast turns into Russian burial site, harming environment

    Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has said that environmental problems occurred in the oblast due to the large number of dead people who were buried spontaneously, including occupiers.

  • Russia places mines everywhere with the intention of making Kherson a "city of death"

    Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the President's Office of Ukraine, has said that he believes Russia is planning to turn Kherson to ruins by attacking it from the left bank of the Dnipro River. Source: Podoliak on Twitter Quote: "The Russian Federation wants to turn Kherson into a 'city of death'.

  • Occupied Mariupol seeing movement of Russian military equipment, says mayoral advisor

    The movement of Russian military equipment has been recorded in the occupied city of Mariupol, the city’s mayoral advisor Petro Andriushchenko said in a Telegram messenger post on Nov. 9.

  • Russian propagandists show photos of Stremousovs armoured car after accident

    Russians propagandists have claimed that the accident that took the life of one of the leaders of Kherson's occupation administration, Kirill Stremousov, was caused by a lorry driver; they have also shown photos of the alleged site of the accident.

  • Russia coming under heavy pressure in Ukraine, says NATO chief

    ROME (Reuters) -NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday Russia was coming under heavy pressure in Ukraine after Moscow ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the southern city of Kherson. Speaking after meeting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Stoltenberg said NATO would be watching in the coming days to see if the Russians did indeed pull back from the west bank of the Dnipro River. "What is clear is that Russia is coming under heavy pressure and if they leave Kherson it would be another victory for Ukraine," Stoltenberg told reporters after talks with new prime minister Meloni.

  • Newly-elected House Republican, who ousted a top Democrat, says it's time for the GOP to move on from Trump

    "I would like to see the party move forward," Lawler, who beat the leader of House Democrats' campaign arm, told CNN.

  • The Orthodox Church of Ukraine said Christmas can be moved to December 25, in another snub to Russia

    Ukrainians have traditionally celebrated Christmas on January 7 in line with most Orthodox worshippers, but are now more open to the Western date.

  • Myanmar tops Asian summit's agenda as global issues loom

    Southeast Asian leaders convene in the Cambodian capital Thursday, faced with the challenge of trying to curtail escalating violence in Myanmar while the country’s military-led government shows no signs of complying with the group’s peace plan. U.S. President Joe Biden will be on hand for the Phnom Penh summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which comes as Washington and Beijing are increasingly jockeying for influence in the Asia-Pacific region. It sets the stage for the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, Indonesia, that immediately follow and are expected to include Chinese President Xi Jinping and possibly Russian President Vladimir Putin, then the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Bangkok.

  • Ukraine getting 90 refurbished T-72B tanks from US, the Netherlands, and Czech Republic

    Ukraine's military is getting 90 refurbished T-72B main battle tanks under a deal struck by the United States, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic.

  • Russian fighters mock 'great generals' after heavy losses; Zelenskyy says Russia has ruined 5 million acres of Ukraine forests

    Russia's Defense Ministry downplayed complaints from troops of being sent into an "incomprehensible offensive" that resulted in many deaths.

  • 'This is not your classic Florida hurricane:' Why Hurricane Nicole is an 'oddball'

    The last time the Florida Peninsula was hit by a hurricane in November was 1935.

  • Russian Wives Now Threatening Ride-Share to Go Get Their Men Back From Ukraine

    Anadolu AgencyMore than 20 wives of Russian draftees are threatening to hitch a ride to the frontline in Ukraine to pull their husbands out of the war, according to a new report.The women, from the Kursk and Voronezh regions, have traveled to Belgorod to confront the military leadership at the base from where their husbands were sent, the independent outlet Mozhem Obyasnit reports.“We’re stopping the cars that go through the [guard] post. We’re tearfully asking them to give us cars to pull our g

  • Biden wants to discuss Taiwan, Russia, trade with China's Xi

    President Joe Biden said Wednesday he plans at an anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over the self-ruled island of Taiwan, trade policies and Beijing's relationship with Russia. The White House has said it is working with Chinese officials to arrange a meeting between Biden and Xi on the sidelines of next week's Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, but the two sides have not confirmed the meeting will take place.

  • EU member states fear Ukraine could become new center of power, says Welt

    Some EU member states fear that Ukraine’s accession to the European Union will shift the balance of power in the bloc to the east, German newspaper Welt reported on Nov. 8.