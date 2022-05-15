General Staff report: in some areas, the Russian units are equipped less than 20%

DENYS KARLOVSKYI— SUNDAY, 15 MAY 2022, 19:06

In some areas of hostilities, the Russian occupying forces units are equipped less than 20 percent.

Source: Evening Report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 15 May

Quote: "The occupiers are suffering significant losses in manpower and equipment. In some areas, the staffing of units, according to the results of hostilities, is less than 20 percent.

On the Popasna front, due to heavy losses and inability to act independently, units of the airborne troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are teaming up with representatives of Russian private military companies for further action as part of the combined units."

Details: In the Kharkiv region, the Russian occupying forces focused on maintaining the occupied positions and preventing the entry of units of the Armed Forces to the state border line. The occupiers continue to throw into battles men mobilised in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The occupiers carried out systematic shelling of the settlements of Ruski Tyshky, Ternova and Petrivka. During the day, an attempt was made to attack near Dovhenke and Bohorodychne settlements.

In the Donetsk region, the Russians continued to carry out shelling and tried to gain a foothold in the occupied positions, as well as replenish stocks of ammunition and fuel. The main efforts of the aggressors continued to focus on the Lyman, Sievierodonetsk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Kurakhiv fronts.

Near Sievierodonetsk, the invaders were fighting near Toshkivka. Near Borivske, the occupiers suffered losses in an attempt to attack and retreated.

Fighting continues in the Komyshuvakha area on the Bakhmut front.

The Russian occupying forces fought on the Avdiivka front and suffered losses in the area of ​​the settlements of Pisky and Novokalynove. They used heavy flamethrower rocket launchers in some areas.

They conducted assault and offensive operations on the Kurakhiv front, using artillery support. They were not successful.

In Mariupol, the invaders are constantly launching air and artillery strikes at the Azovstal plant, where Ukrainian defenders are stationed, and are blocking exits from underground bomb shelters.

In areas of Zaporizhzhia and Novopavlivka, the Russian occupying forces fired from multiple rocket launchers, artillery and mortars. The Ukrainian defenders tried to conduct a counter-battery struggle.

On the Kryvyi Rih and Mykolaiv fronts the aggressors fired at positions of Armed Forces of Ukraine from mortars and gun artillery.

On the northern border of Ukraine with Belarus, no signs of the formation of offensive groups by the occupying forces were found. The Belarusian military continues to cover the border.

In the Sumy region, the aggressors are heavily guarding border crossings in the Kursk and Belgorod regions. They also struck at civilian targets in the villages of Shypylivka and Shevchenkove.

Ukrainian intelligence has noticed the training of about 2,500 reservists by the Russian command at polygons in the Voronezh, Belgorod and Rostov regions. Immediately after the training, they plan to throw these reservists in the fight against the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Background:

As of 15 May, Russia has lost more than 27,600 soldiers, 1,220 tanks and 555 artillery systems.

The British Ministry of Defence believes that due to the loss of one third of Russia's combat-ready units, the occupying forces of the Russian Federation will not be able to conduct offensive operations in the next 30 days.