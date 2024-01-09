General Staff report: Difficult situation in Ukraine's east and south

The operational situation in Ukraine's east and south remains difficult: the Russian army is actively using tactical aircraft and FPV drones, conducting assault operations with the support of armoured vehicles.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 9 January

Details: According to the report, 64 combat clashes took place on the frontline over the past day.

In total, the Russians launched one missile strike and 29 airstrikes, firing from multiple-launch rocket systems 17 times on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Unfortunately, Russian attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Private residential and apartment buildings, as well as other civilian infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Designated units of the Belarusian armed forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, conducting intense sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod Oblast. The Russians also conducted an air strike near Vesele in Kharkiv Oblast. About 25 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Kupiansk front, the defence forces repelled four Russian attacks near Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast, where the Russians failed to improve their tactical situation. The Russians also conducted airstrikes near Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Tabaivka, Pishchane, and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast). About ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near Terny and Vesele (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians also launched an airstrike near Nove in Donetsk Oblast. More than ten settlements suffered from Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled three Russian attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast). Over ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten Russian attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Sieverne and 11 more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aviation, could not improve their tactical situation. The Russians also conducted an airstrike near Oleksandropil in Donetsk Oblast. About 15 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the Russians near Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defences of our troops 14 times. Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Paraskoviivka (Donetsk Oblast) came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled a Russian attack near Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast. More than ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions. Over 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Kherson front, Vesele, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Dniprovske, Stanislav and the oblast centre of Kherson Oblast, as well as Solonchaky and Yaselka in Mykolaiv Oblast, came under Russian artillery fire.

According to the General Staff, despite significant losses, the Russians did not abandon their attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. During the past day, they attacked positions of the Ukrainian troops nine times, but Ukrainian units kept holding their positions, inflicting significant losses on the Russians.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of Ukraine's Defence Forces struck nine areas where Russian personnel were concentrated.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery hit an area where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, and also two Russian artillery pieces.

