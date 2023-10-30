General Staff reports on difficult situation in east and south

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine has remained difficult during the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 30 October

Details: It is reported that 30 combat clashes took place on the front during the day. In total, the Russians launched 7 missile strikes and 47 airstrikes and carried out 43 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are casualties among the civilian population.

Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. In addition, Russian occupiers struck Ukraine again, using 12 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs, 2 Kh-59 guided missiles and 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

The assets and personnel of air defence destroyed all the attack UAVs and two guided air missiles of the Russians.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintain a military presence in the border areas, conduct sabotage and reconnaissance activities, attack populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increase the density of mines and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine. More than 10 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast. About 10 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, the Russians did not conduct offensive operations. They carried out airstrikes near the Serebrianka forest, Spirne, and Vyimka (Donetsk Oblast). They also shelled the settlements of Nevske, Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast) with artillery and mortars.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to regain lost position near Klishchiivka and carried out airstrikes near Andriivka and Kurdiumivka (Donetsk Oblast). More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Avdiivka, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Defence Forces repelled five attacks. The Russians also carried out airstrikes on Arkhanhelske, Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Stepove, Berdychiv, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Orlivka (Donetsk Oblast). 15 settlements were hit by Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Marinka front, the Russians, with air support, conducted unsuccessful assaults near Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). Here, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 10 attacks. The Russians also carried out airstrikes near Oleksandropil, Katerynivka, and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). About 10 settlements of Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched an airstrike near Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast. About 10 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive operations. At the same time, they carried out an airstrike in the area of the settlement of Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. More than 20 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Kherson front, the Russians carried out airstrikes near Novoberyslav, Zmiivka, Kozatske, Beryslav, Mykolaivka, and Tiahynka settlements (Kherson Oblast). The settlements of Kherson, Kizomys, Bilozerka (Kherson Oblast), Solonchaky and Ochakiv (Mykolaiv Oblast) were hit by Russian artillery fire.

At the same time, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation on the Melitopol front, assault actions on the Bakhmut front, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces, and exhaust the Russians along the entire front line.

During the day, the aircraft of the Defence Forces conducted 19 strikes on the areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, and one more on a Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery hit an anti-aircraft defence system, five areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, nine artillery means and six other important Russian targets.

