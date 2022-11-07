General Staff reports large number of Russian losses in Donbas

The daily losses of the Russian military amount to 30 people killed in the area of Mayorsk

It also noted that in the settlement of Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast, a concentration of Russian equipment was hit. Five combat vehicles were destroyed, and four more were damaged.

In Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast, a unit of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s Akhmat battalion was attacked.

Russian losses amounted to over 30 killed and up to 15 wounded. According to Ukraine, the actual number of Russian dead in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is being carefully concealed by the Kremlin.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Armed Forces of Ukraine have eliminated a total of 75,930 Russian troops.

