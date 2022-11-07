General Staff reports large number of Russian losses in Donbas

3
·1 min read
The daily losses of the Russian military amount to 30 people killed in the area of Mayorsk
The daily losses of the Russian military amount to 30 people killed in the area of Mayorsk

Read also: Russia's casualties in Ukraine may actually be higher, says army official

It also noted that in the settlement of Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast, a concentration of Russian equipment was hit. Five combat vehicles were destroyed, and four more were damaged.

In Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast, a unit of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s Akhmat battalion was attacked.

Russian losses amounted to over 30 killed and up to 15 wounded. According to Ukraine, the actual number of Russian dead in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is being carefully concealed by the Kremlin.

Read also: Over 1,400 Russian officers killed in Ukraine so far, Kyiv says

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Armed Forces of Ukraine have eliminated a total of 75,930 Russian troops.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

