General Staff: Russia fails to regain lost ground at Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Robotyne

Russian forces tried unsuccessfully to regain lost ground near Klishchiivka and Andriivka south of Bakhmut, and near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning report on Nov. 1.

There were 68 skirmishes with Russian forces recorded over the past day, the General Staff said.

Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian attacks at Klishchiivka and Andriivka and conducted their own offensive actions on the southern flank of Bakhmut, according to the report.

Russia is also reportedly continuing its efforts to surround the Donetsk Oblast town of Avdiivka, using air forces to support its attacks. Ukraine's troops repelled around 20 attacks against Avdiivka and surrounding settlements, the General Staff said.

Russia has likely committed parts of at least eight brigades in the fight to capture Avdiivka, and the forces operating there have probably suffered some of Russia's worst casualty rates in 2023, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Oct. 28.

The military reportedly fought off another 20 attacks near Marinka, Donetsk Oblast, and 10 others in the Kupiansk direction in Kharkiv Oblast.

While repelling Russian advances near Robotyne, Ukrainian forces also carried out offensive operations in the south in the Melitopol direction, "inflicting losses in manpower and equipment," the General Staff reported.

