General Staff: Russia has lost 338,820 troops in Ukraine since start of invasion

Russia has lost 338,820 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 10.

This figure includes 700 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,636 tanks, 10,529 armored fighting vehicles, 10,623 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,064 artillery systems, 919 multiple launch rocket systems, 605 air defense systems, 324 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,136 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

