General Staff: Russia has lost 352,390 troops in Ukraine

Russia has lost 352,390 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 23.

This number includes 1040 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,854 tanks, 10,871 armored fighting vehicles, 10,995 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,286 artillery systems, 932 multiple-launch rocket systems, 611 air defense systems, 327 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,384 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine's Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk had said on Dec. that Ukrainian forces downed three Russian Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber aircraft on the southern front.

Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said a Su-34 has not been included in the statistics of Russian losses for a long time, and each one costs "at least 50 million dollars" on air.

