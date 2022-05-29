General Staff: Russian operation on Sloviansk front fails, Russian units withdraw from Lyman

Kateryna Tyshchenko – Sunday, 29 May 2022, 18:48

Russia continues to mount an offensive in eastern Ukraine in order to establish full control over Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 29 May

Quote: "The enemy continues to mount an offensive in the Skhid [East] Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and to cut off Ukraine’s naval connections in the northeastern part of the Black Sea."

Details: On the Sloviansk front, Russian troops conducted an artillery-supported assault on the Pasika – Bohorodychne front, but they were unsuccessful and retreated to their earlier positions. Several times throughout the day, Russian troops opened fire from mortars and artillery on the villages of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dovhenke, and Virnopillia.

Russian occupation forces conducted active hostilities on the Sievierodonetsk, Bakhmut, and Kurakhove fronts. Their main goal is to encircle Ukrainian troops in Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk, and to block their main supply routes.

Russia is deploying its aircraft, missile forces, artillery, and electronic warfare methods. Russian troops are replenishing their ammunition and fuel supplies in order to facilitate another attempt to force a crossing over the Siverskyi Donets river near the above-mentioned fronts.

On the Kurakhove front, Russian forces continue to fire on Ukrainian troops from mortars, artillery, multiple rocket launchers, and combat and operational-tactical aircraft along the entire line of contact in order to deplete the personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and destroy their fortifications.

On the Lyman front, Russia has withdrawn some of its units from the city of Lyman.

On the Sievierodonetsk front, Russian troops continue to fire on Ukrainian troops from barrel and jet artillery in order to support ground forces. Russian operational-tactical aircraft conducted an air strike near the town of Ustynivka. Russia is attempting to gain a foothold in Sievierodonetsk’s northeastern outskirts and has conducted assault operations in an attempt to advance to the city’s central neighbourhoods.

On the Bakhmut front, Russia undertook measures to prepare for assault operations; Russian troops deployed mortars, artillery, and multiple rocket launchers to fire on Komyshuvakha, Dolomitne, and New-York. Russian operational-tactical aircraft conducted an air strike on Berestove and Pokrovske. Russian troops also launched four missile strikes on Verkhnokamianske, Vrubkivka, and Soledar.

On the Avdiivka and Kurakhove fronts, Russian forces actively fired on the positions of Ukrainian troops and deployed operational-tactical aircraft and helicopters to conduct air strikes.

On the Pivdennyi Buh front, Russia focused its efforts on maintaining its current positions and performing combat engineering tasks to reinforce those positions.

On the Kryvyi Rih front, Russian forces deployed mortars, artillery, and rockets to attack Ukrainian troops in and around Trudoliubivka, Male Shesternia, Dobrianka, Kniazivka, Tokareve, Shyroke, Pervomaiske, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarevo, Novohryhorivka, Tavriiske, and Posad-Pokrovske.

On the Slobozhansk front, Russia’s main efforts were focused on maintaining its previously occupied positions.

On the Kharkiv front, Russian occupation forces bombarded the area using artillery and rockets, conducted aerial reconnaissance, and launched an air strike on the town of Prudianka.

On the Mykolaiv front, Russian reserve troops are being transferred to Andriivka, Bilohirka, and Bila Krynytsia in order to replenish losses. Russian troops deployed a combat UAV near the village of Stara Bohdanivka.

On the Siversk front, units of the 1st Guards Tank Army and of Airborne Troops of the Russian Federation are still covering the Russian-Ukrainian border in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts in Russia in order to prevent Ukrainian troops from being transferred to other fronts.

Russian forces continued to shell border-adjacent areas in Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, in particular in Senkivka, Hirsk, Khrinivka, and Hasychivka in Chernihiv Oblast, and Bachivsk, Seredyna Buda, Boiaro-Lezhachi, and Manukhivka in Sumy Oblast.

Russia conducted aerial reconnaissance using unmanned aerial vehicles in order to determine the positions of Ukrainian troops.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

The Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation continues to carry out missions to facilitate the isolation of the area of active hostilities in the waters of the Black and Azov seas. Russia continues to obstruct all civilian shipping in the northeastern part of the Black Sea.