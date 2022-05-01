General Staff: Russian troops attempt to advance but suffer losses

Kateryna Tyshchenko - Sunday, 1 May 2022, 18:53 Russian troops are attempting to advance on the Slobozhanskyi, Donetsk and Tavriia fronts, but have not succeeded so far and are suffering losses. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 6 pm on Sunday 1 May Details: On the Slobozhanskyi front, Russian troops fired on the positions of Ukrainian Defence Forces from mortars near the villages of Udy and Prudianka. Russian occupying forces also suffered losses near the town of Staryi Saltiv. On the Izium front, Russian troops also attempted to advance, but they did not succeed and suffered losses of personnel and equipment. On the Donetsk and Tavriia fronts, they also attempted to completely capture Rubizhne and Popasna, but likewise failed and suffered losses. The Russian occupiers' assault on Ozerne and Mariinka was unsuccessful, and they suffered losses near the villages of Vremivka and Zelene Pole. On the Pivdennyi Buh front, units of Russian troops are fighting to reach the administrative border of Kherson Region in order to create favourable conditions for an offensive on Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih. The Russian troops are currently focusing their main efforts on the Kryvyi Rih front. They fired on the Ukrainian positions near Tavriiske, Osokorivka, Trudoliubivka and Kniazivka. On the Mykolayiv front, Russian troops are regrouping. They deployed UAVs to conduct air reconnaissance in the east of Mykolaiv Region and northwest of Kherson Region in order to determine the positions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On the Siverskyi front, Russian troops shelled the Ukrainian troops' positions near the village of Senkivka. They deployed UAVs to conduct air reconnaissance in order to determine the positions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Sumy front. It is possible that Russian troops may conduct demonstrative action along the state border of Ukraine, and also resume the shelling of Ukrainian units and [military and civilian] infrastructure in the border areas of Chernihiv Region. On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, Russian troops were not active. There is still a threat that they might launch missile strikes on Ukraine's military and civilian infrastructure from Belarus, and also carry out provocations in areas near the state border of Ukraine in order to later blame them on Ukrainian defence forces.