General Staff specifies number of missiles Russia fired at Ukraine this morning

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has clarified that Russia launched 44 missiles at Ukraine on the morning of 23 January, and Ukrainian air defence shot down 22 of them.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "During the day, the enemy launched a combined missile attack on Ukraine, using cruise, ballistic, air-launched and anti-aircraft missiles.

According to the updated information, a total of 44 enemy missiles were detected: 4 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missiles, 15 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles, 8 Kh-22 missiles, 12 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 5 Kh-59/KhX-31 air-launched missiles."

Details: As a result of combat operations, Ukraine’s air defence assets and personnel were destroyed: 15 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles, 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 2 Kh-59 missiles.

Background: On the night of 22-23 January, Russia launched a combined missile attack on Ukraine. In the morning, the Air Force reported that Ukrainian air defence had destroyed 21 Russian missiles out of 41 launched.

