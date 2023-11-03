General Staff: Ukraine downs 24 Russian drones, 1 missile

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 24 drones and one X-59 guided missile launched by Russian forces overnight, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in their morning update on Nov. 3.

Russian forces attacked Ukraine the night of Nov. 3 with 38 Shahed drones and one X-59 missile. Air defense units intercepted 24 of the drones and shot down the missile.

Local authorities reported a massive drone attack in Kharkiv the night of Nov. 3.

The military said that over the previous day, Russian forces launched a total of 70 airstrikes and seven missile attacks on Ukraine.

According to the report, parts of Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kherson oblasts were hit by airstrikes, while over 100 settlements in Ukraine's eastern and southern regions came under artillery fire.

The military also reported that Ukrainian troops repelled attacks across multiple sectors of the front, including near Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka. The General Staff said that Ukrainian forces repelled over 20 Russian attacks in the Marinka sector.

The Russian military also attempted to regain lost positions near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and conducted unsuccessful assaults near Donetsk Oblast's Prechystivka and Staromaiorske, according to the General Staff.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces reportedly continue their offensive operations toward the key southern city of Melitopol and south of Bakhmut, which has been occupied by Russian troops since May.

Read also: Ukraine war latest: Russia suffers heavy losses near Vuhledar; US sanctions 200 targets involved in Russian war effort

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.