General Staff: Ukraine repelled 48 attacks as Russia assaults across east

Ukrainian forces repelled 48 Russian attacks in many sectors of the eastern front, including in the Avdiivka, Kupiansk, Bakhmut, and Marinka axes over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its evening update on Oct. 28.

Russia continues its assault around Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, where 10 attacks were repelled, according to the report.

The military said the Russian forces tried to reclaim lost positions near Klischiivka and Andriivka In the Bakhmut sector. All six attacks were repelled.

Andriivka is located around three kilometers south of the Klishchiivka and less than 10 kilometers south of occupied Bakhmut.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The General Staff said Russian forces conducted five missile strikes, including with Iskander missiles, targeting Ukrainian positions and settlements, 18 airstrikes, and 20 artillery barrages across the front line.

Ukraine’s air defenses downed three out of four Iskander cruise missiles Russia launched at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on Oct. 28, while the remaining missile “also did not reach its target,” the Air Force reported.

Meanwhile, Russian forces attacked a residential area in Kherson, injuring a man, who has been hospitalized, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on Oct. 28.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the city's military administration, reported on Oct. 28 that the attack had damaged power lines, causing a blackout for 2,000 locals.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported that Russian forces hit Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka communities on Oct. 28.

The city of Nikopol lies at the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. It is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Read also: As Bakhmut counteroffensive lags, soldiers burnt out from horrors of war

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.