General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian counterattacks against Robotyne, Andriivka

Russian troops made unsuccessful attempts to regain lost positions near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Donetsk Oblast's Andriivka, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 30.

Ukraine liberated Robotyne in August and Andriivka in September.

In both regions, Ukrainian forces continue offensive operations south of Bakhmut and toward the key city of Melitopol as part of their five-month-long counteroffensive, the General Staff wrote.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military reportedly repelled Russian attacks around Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast and in multiple settlements near Lyman, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarske in Donetsk Oblast.

Russia has been intensifying its attacks against Avdiivka, a front-line town a few kilometers north of occupied Donetsk, for several weeks.

Moscow has reportedly thrown in extensive force in an effort to encircle the town, suffering heavy losses in manpower and equipment in the process.

Russia has likely committed parts of at least eight brigades in the fight to capture Avdiivka, and the forces operating there have probably suffered some of Russia's worst casualty rates in 2023, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Oct. 28.

Avdiivka has stood on the front lines since the very start of Russia's war in 2014, but the new Russian offensive occurred after months of a comparatively static siege.

