General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks in 5 directions

Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks in the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiivka, and Marinka directions over the course of Oct. 8, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

According to the report, 33 skirmishes with Russian forces were recorded during the day.

Russia also reportedly launched six air strikes and 20 strikes from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), causing casualties both among military personnel and the civilian population.

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces carried out four unsuccessful attacks in the area of the Makiivka village.

The military reported on Oct. 5 that Russia is intensifying its attacks in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction of the front line in Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts, with a particular focus on Makiivka.

On Oct. 7, Ukrainian forces recorded 774 Russian strikes on the Kupiansk-Lyman direction, Eastern Force Grouping spokesperson Illia Yevlash said.

The spokesperson also noted that Russia is deploying its reserves north of Bakhmut in an attempt to deter Ukraine's advancing counteroffensive in Donetsk Oblast.

Read also: Overcoming setbacks, NATO-trained brigade breaches Surovikin line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.