General Staff of Ukraines Armed Forces explains why daily losses of Russian army on the front has increased

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO – THURSDAY, 8 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:39

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are receiving information about the location of Russian forces from patriots of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories which allows them to effectively eliminate the occupier.

Source: Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directive of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at the briefing in the Military Media Center on 8 September while answering reporters’ questions

Details: The reporters asked Hromov why the daily General Staff reports have lately been showing an increase in the losses among the Russian forces: earlier 150-200 Russians were being killed a day, and now this number has risen to 500-600.

"Why is it so? Has the accounting system improved, or are there some other reasons?" a reporter inquired.

"There are some other reasons," the brigade general responded, making everyone at the briefing smile.

Answering another question he added that it is the information about the location of Russian forces that is helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine "improve the statistics". The Armed Forces of Ukraine receive such information from patriots of Ukraine who remain in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Quote: "Conscious Ukrainians, no matter where they are, in occupied Crimea or in the occupied territories of Kherson region, or Zaporizhzhia Oblast, or in Donetsk, Luhansk and other oblasts, conscious citizens effectively help our armed forces. It is no secret that thanks to them we have certain information concerning the location of the Russian occupying forces.

Thanks to them we are able to increase these numbers [losses of Russians – ed.] which we’ve just discussed…

We are trying and will try to further increase this number. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are doing everything possible and also the impossible. Trust us."

