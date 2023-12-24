General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel 25 attacks near Avdiivka on Dec. 24

Ukrainian forces had 48 clashes with Russian troops, and repelled several dozen attacks across the front line on Dec. 24, according to the 6 p.m. report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

The highest number of repelled attacks – 25 attacks – were reported in the area surrounding the embattled Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

According to the report, Ukrainian forces also repelled 23 attacks on the areas they hold on the Dnipro River’s east bank in Kherson Oblast.

The military also said the Ukrainian forces repelled 24 Russian assaults on the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Marinka, and Zaporizhzhia axes.

Ukrainian forces are holding positions on the Dnipro River’s east bank in Kherson Oblast, according to the report.

Ukraine has been conducting raids into Russian-occupied territory on the eastern bank since February.

“The enemy remains intent on pushing our units out of our lodgements on the (east) bank of the Dnipro (River),” the General Staff said in its update.

Meanwhile, according to the same report, Ukraine’s Air Force struck 12 locations of Russian troops, military hardware, ammunition depots, and air defense systems in the past day. Artillery forces hit two pieces of artillery and one Russian command post.

Russia has lost 353,190 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff reported on the morning of Dec. 24. This number includes 800 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day. It's an estimated number, updated daily by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, that can't be independently verified.

