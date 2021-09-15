The General vs. The President: Was it treason?

In a year of deep political divide, perhaps no issue has ignited partisan finger pointing as much as the revelation in a new book co-authored by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Bob Costa which posits Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley assured his counterpart in China that he would call in advance if an “unhinged" President Trump were to launch a nuclear attack. The bizarre scenario appears to have its origins in a conversation that Speaker Nancy Pelosi had with Gen. Milley after the Capitol riots. Doug McKelway has more.