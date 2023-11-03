General Zaluzhnyi is right, we need new approaches – Ukraine's National Security Council chief

Oleksii Danilov, Ukraine’s Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, believes that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces is right and that the Ukrainian army really needs "new approaches" in the war with Russia.

Source: Danilov's interview with Radio Liberty

Details: He recalled that Ukraine has been asking the West to help with the protection of the sky since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, but so far to no avail. In addition, military assistance from Western partners is coming slowly.

Against this background, the NSDC Secretary says Russia has recovered and begun to connect with its "friends": Iran and North Korea.

Quote: "We have a rather difficult situation. And so, I think General Zaluzhnyi is right. We have repeatedly said this, including at meetings of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, that new approaches are needed."

Background:

On 1 November, The Economist published a column by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

In it, he wrote that the war with Russia goes to a new stage: "positional" warfare with static and exhausting battles. To win it, Ukraine needs to improve five components: air power, electronic warfare, counter-battery warfare, mine-explosive technologies and the build-up of reserves.

