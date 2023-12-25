General Zaluzhnyi extends Christmas greetings to the Ukrainian military

Valery Zaluzhnyi emphasized that Christmas is a great holiday of hope and faith in the victory of light over darkness and good over evil

Ukraine’s top general, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, has extended Christmas greetings to the Ukrainian military on Dec. 25, on Telegram.

"Dear brothers and sisters! I congratulate you on the happy holiday of Christmas! To all soldiers, sailors, sergeants and officers, to all warriors who fight with weapons to prevent the world from being swallowed by darkness," Zaluzhnyi wrote.

He called for Ukrainians of all stripes to honor those who gave their lives for our country, truth, and freedom during the holidays. Christmas is a great holiday of hope and faith in the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, the general stated.

"I thank every defender who fights and brings our victory closer!"

