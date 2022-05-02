Generali board names Donnet as CEO without backing from rebel list's directors-sources

FILE PHOTO: Philippe Donnet, CEO of the Italian insurance company Generali, is seen before shareholders meeting in Trieste
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone
    Italian businessman

MILAN (Reuters) - The board of Generali on Monday reappointed Philippe Donnet as chief executive with 10 votes in favour out of 13, two sources said, after a group of rebel Italian investors seeking to oust him lost out in a shareholder vote last week.

The two sources with knowledge of the matter said Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, who led the opposition to Donnet and is Generali's No.2 investor with a 9.95% stake, voted against his reappointment. Generali declined to comment.

Another of the three directors that Caltagirone has managed to appoint to Generali's board also voted against, while the third one abstained. Academic Andrea Sironi got unanimously appointed as chairman, one of the sources said.

Monday's board vote over Donnet's third term as CEO at Generali was seen as the first test of whether investor tensions at the heart of Europe's third-largest insurer would subside after Friday's shareholder verdict.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Stefano Bernabei; writing by Valentina Za)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Market losses shake earnings at Ping An, China Life Insurance and peers as lockdowns hit riskier bets in investment pools

    China's top insurers reported a slump in performance last quarter as their investment books suffered from stock losses triggered by strict Covid-19 lockdowns to combat the Omicron wave. Measures to restructure their agency force will weigh on the outlook. Ping An Insurance, the nation's biggest, suffered a 24 per cent drop in earnings to 20.7 billion yuan (US$3.1 billion) from a year earlier, mainly due to volatile capital markets as yields from its 4.1 trillion yuan (US$620 billion) investment

  • Ukraine-Russia war: What is the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and how might the crisis impact it?

    Lucrative natural gas pipeline running to Germany under Baltic Sea blocked by chancellor Olaf Scholz in response to Vladimir Putin’s aggression

  • Musk’s Grand Vision for Twitter Faces Reality Check in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- For all the furor about which way Elon Musk might tilt U.S. political discourse after getting the keys to Twitter Inc., his biggest challenges may emerge across the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Decline as Treasury Yields Push Higher: Markets WrapBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Di

  • Vulnerable Democratic Sen. Hassan highlights efforts on gas prices in new ad

    Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan (N.H.), who is facing a tough reelection fight in November, is running an ad on efforts to combat high gasoline prices. In the 30-second spot, the lawmaker touts her own effort on the issue and makes a point to say she is pushing her own party, including President Biden, to act.…

  • How to Open an HSA: 2022 Guide

    A health savings account (HSA) allows you to set aside pre-tax money for qualified healthcare expenses. You can set up an HSA account with a bank, investment firm or other qualified financial institution. Many employers also offer access to HSA … Continue reading → The post How to Open an HSA: 2022 Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russian troops assault Ukrainian settlement near occupied Luhansk

    Russian forces in Ukraine’s Luhansk oblast fired at residential areas 19 times in one day, destroying 12 houses and killing a civilian, head of the regional administration, Serhiy Haidai, said in a Telegram post on May 1.

  • Vietnam, Japan agree to boost trade, security ties

    Japan and Vietnam agreed on Sunday to boost economic and security ties while calling for an end to the war in Ukraine, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said during a Southeast Asia tour. "We'll strengthen bilateral ties in order to put the economies of both nations back on a clear recovery path in the wake of the coronavirus," Kishida told reporters in Hanoi after meeting with his counterpart, Pham Minh Chinh. Chinh said the two "agreed to boost cooperation in post-pandemic trade, strengthen supply chains and energy transition, in accordance with mutual interests".

  • Israel holding more than 600 without charge, most since 2016

    Israel is holding some 600 Palestinian detainees without charge or trial, the highest number since 2016, an Israeli rights group said Monday. Israel says it uses so-called administrative detention to thwart attacks and to hold dangerous militants without revealing sensitive intelligence. Palestinians and rights groups say the system is widely abused and denies due process, with some detainees held for months or years without seeing the evidence against them.

  • Israel voices outrage after Russian foreign minister claims 'some of the worst antisemites are Jews'

    Israel voices outrage after Russian foreign minister claims 'some of the worst antisemites are Jews'

  • JPM downgrades Thailand on fading tourism recovery and worsening macro conditions

    JPM said the tourism industry in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy faces several headwinds, including soaring inflation globally along with weakening consumer sentiment and foreign exchange fluctuations, as brokerage cuts its rating to "neutral" from "overweight". Thailand, one of the world's popular tourism destinations before the pandemic, was among the first nations in Asia to reopen its borders to vaccinated visitors last year with limited quarantine norms, hailed at the time as a model for re-opening.

  • Manufacturing Growth Slows to Lowest Level in Almost 2 Years

    A key gauge of manufacturing activity came in at 55.4 for April, down from 57.1 in March and its lowest reading since July 2020's 53.1.

  • Apple handed antitrust charge by EU regulator over payment technology

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down EU antitrust charges levied against Apple.

  • Dubai delivery drivers walk off job in rare protest over pay

    Food-delivery drivers protesting wage cuts and grueling working conditions went on an extremely rare strike in Dubai over the weekend — a mass walkout that paralyzed one of the country’s main delivery apps and revived concerns about labor conditions in the emirate. The strike started late Saturday and ended early Monday, when London-based Deliveroo agreed in a letter to riders to restore workers’ pay to $2.79 per delivery instead of the proposed rate of $2.38 that had ignited the work stoppage as the company tried to cut costs amid surging fuel prices. The Amazon-backed firm also backtracked on its plan to extend working shifts to 14 hours a day.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • 3 Reasons to Consider Buying This Overlooked Medical Device Stock

    The Nasdaq's sell-off looks to have given investors a buying opportunity in this little-known medical device stock.

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    It's easily the most obvious reason, but needs to be stated all the same: There's an opportunity cost in owning dividend stocks that you don't actually need dividend payments from right now. Take consumer goods powerhouse Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) as an example. Except, easy-to-own growth stock Alphabet nearly tripled in value during that same five-year stretch.

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • Investors Heavily Search NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Here is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.