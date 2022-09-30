Generali Explores Deal With US Asset Manager Guggenheim

Sonia Sirletti, Tommaso Ebhardt, Sonali Basak and Dinesh Nair
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Assicurazioni Generali SpA is exploring a deal with US investment firm Guggenheim Partners to bolster its asset management business, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Italy’s biggest insurer has held informal talks on options ranging from a full acquisition of Guggenheim’s asset management business to a partnership or strategic investment, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private.

Generali has considered selling its Banca Generali unit to Mediobanca SpA among options to help finance a potential deal, some of the people said. There aren’t any live talks now, they added.

The considerations are at an early stage, talks have been on-and-off again and may not lead to a transaction, according to the people. Generali could also end up pursuing another asset management target in the US, some of the people said.

Banca Generali shares were suspended limit up in Milan after gaining 6.2%, while Mediobanca rose by a similar amount. Generali gained 1.4% after the Bloomberg report.

“From time to time, we have inquiries and even discussions with third parties who want to consider joint ventures or who seek to make capital investments in our firm,” Guggenheim spokesman Gerard Carney said. “We do not comment on these conversations which occur routinely, and often more than one at a time.”

Generali, which earlier declined to comment, said that it was asked to clarify its position by Consob, the Italian markets regulator. The firm “is assessing potential M&A opportunities on a continuous basis,” it said, adding that “to date no decision has been made to proceed with any such transaction.”

A spokesperson for Mediobanca, the insurer’s biggest shareholder, declined to comment.

Generali Chief Executive Officer Philippe Donnet is seeking expansion of the asset management arm, which accounts for less than 12% of group profits, as part of his latest strategic plan. Since 2017, the insurer has bought France’s Sycomore Asset Management to boost its offering of environmental and socially-responsible funds and Lumyna, a London-based alternative asset management unit of Bank of America.

Generali asset and wealth management head Carlo Trabattoni said earlier this year that the firm is seeking to purchase firms specialized in US credit markets and renewable energy having as much as 70 billion euros ($68 billion) of assets under management.

A deal with Guggenheim would be much bigger than that. The firm, which traces its roots back to lead and silver mining in Colorado in the late 1880s, manages more than $228 billion of assets across fixed income, equity and alternative strategies as of the end of June, according to its website.

Generali Investments managed about 575 billion euros at the end of 2021. It operates through 1,200 asset managers and specialists in more than 20 countries. The unit has added more than 100 billion euros of assets from third parties in the last 3 years. Generali is seeking annual revenue growth of more than 7% for the unit over the next couple of years.

(Adds Generali comments in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Generali exploring various acquisition options in U.S. - source

    Generali has been exploring several dossiers in the U.S. for a potential acquisition in the asset management business, a source close to the matter said after a report that the Italian insurer may be considering a deal with U.S.-based Guggenheim Partners. Bloomberg News said Italy's biggest insurer has held informal talks on options ranging from a full acquisition of Guggenheim's asset management business to a partnership or strategic investment, citing people familiar with the matter. The source told Reuters Guggenheim may be among the dossiers that Generali had looked at.

  • Nike’s Inventory Glut Sends Stock Plunging Most in Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. shares tumbled the most since the early days of the pandemic after a glut of unwanted merchandise eroded the sportswear giant’s profitability.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks C

  • Japan Spent $19.7 Billion on September Currency Intervention

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan spent a likely record daily amount to prop up the yen last week, leaving economists and investors wondering how many times the government could intervene again despite skepticism over the impact of such action. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Di

  • Commerzbank foresees difficult fourth quarter - intranet post

    Commerzbank's top executives told employees on Friday that the next three months will be the hardest this year for the bank and that a recession in Germany was more likely. "There are still three months of the business year ahead of us," finance chief Bettina Orlopp said in an interview posted on the bank's intranet and seen by Reuters. The bank is nevertheless forecasting a net profit this year of more than 1 billion euros ($977.20 million), helped by higher interest rates and what Orlopp described as good operational performance.

  • 25 New York City restaurants get grants from Uber, Visa

    The Grants for Growth program provided $10,000 grants to 100 Uber Eats member restaurants in 10 major markets across the country.

  • U.S. CFTC must seek admissions of wrongdoing from Wall Street, commissioner says

    Wall Street companies and others that break the rules should be required to admit their wrongdoing when settling enforcement actions, especially as the growth of retail investing puts more Americans at risk, a U.S. regulator told Reuters. Christy Goldsmith Romero, a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), said she planned to use her vote on enforcement actions to push for more admissions of wrongdoing, particularly from repeat-offender Wall Street companies. "We've seen Wall Street banks get one enforcement action after another, after another, after another and the deterrence doesn't seem to be working, so I'm looking for a greater deterrent impact," she told Reuters on Thursday.

  • China to cut provident fund loan interest rate for first-time home buyers

    China's central bank said on Friday it would lower the interest rate for housing provident fund loans by 0.15 percentage points for first-time home buyers from Oct. 1, suggesting an urgency for policymakers to prop up the embattled property market. The move followed the finance ministry's tax refunding policy and the central bank and banking regulator's relaxation of a floor on mortgage rates for some first-time home buyers, part of an effort by authorities to stabilise the ailing housing market.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset t

  • China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994

    The amount of dollars to be sold hasn't been decided yet, but Reuters said it will primarily involve state banks' currency reserves.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sounds the alarm on shaky markets - and fears a worse disaster than the financial crisis

    Burry's concerns include surging interest rates, whipsawing currencies, and central banks scrambling to calm panicking investors.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Every investor wants to get multibagger returns from their investments. Not only can a stock that jumps 500% or 1,000% make you rich, but one big winner can also make up for several losers in your portfolio.

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    With the S&P 500 index making new lows in 2022, it is crucial investors stay the course and continue adding high-quality businesses to their portfolios -- through dollar-cost averaging, if possible. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is currently light on profits yet is vital to the burgeoning U.S. e-commerce industry. Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) offer the beautiful pairing of high sales growth and strong free cash flow (FCF) creation and profitability.

  • Don't even think about retiring until you have these 3 things completely paid off — your mortgage isn't one of them

    Leaving these accounts open could tarnish your golden years.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes as investors are shifting sentiment on the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflationary moves. They are not exactly disapproving – but they are reconciling to the idea that we’re in for a hard landing, and that the Fed’s projected 4.6% peak inter

  • 'Don't try to be a hero': The stock market will — eventually — roar back, history shows

    On the bright side of what has increasingly been a terrible year for stocks is that over time, history is filled with self-corrections and comebacks.

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks that were recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see some other stocks on the list, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Leading U.S. indices fell slightly in pre-market trading Thursday, apparently on recession fears and soaring Treasury yields. […]

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery

    The S&P 500 has been in a bear market since June  13. Smart investors know that every bear market has ended with the same result -- a recovery rally. For instance, the bear market in 1949 reached its lowest level on June 13.

  • Rupee seen higher on current account deficit surprise, dollar retreat

    The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday, after the country reported a lower-than-expected current account deficit for the June quarter. The dollar index pulling back further from multi-year highs will likely be an additional boost for the rupee, traders said. India posted a CAD of $23.9 billion in the April-June period, wider than $13.4 billion in the preceding quarter but lower than $30.5 billion that economists were expecting.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Realty Income at the Turn of the Century, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Investors looking for strong long-term returns should focus on total return, not just stock price appreciation, and Realty Income shows why.