Generali shareholders urged to back CEO reappointment - documents

FILE PHOTO: Logo of insurance company Generali is seen on the company headquarters in Budapest
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone
    Italian businessman

MILAN (Reuters) -Leading investor advisers have recommended shareholders at Generali back the proposal by the Italian insurer's outgoing board to hand CEO Philippe Donnet another term at the helm, documents showed on Saturday.

In reports issued by Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis ahead of an April 29 general meeting to name a new board at Generali, the two proxy advisers urged shareholders to support the slate of board nominees put forward by the outgoing board.

The board's proposed reappointment of Donnet has been challenged by Italian tycoon Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, who owns more than 9% of Generali and is its second biggest shareholder behind investment bank Mediobanca.

Mediobanca backs Donnet, while Generali's third-biggest investor, Italian eyewear billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio, has sided with construction magnate Caltagirone.

The tussle for control of Europe's No.3 insurer threatens the stability of a group that is a cornerstone of Italy's financial system and a major holder of its public debt.

Glass Lewis said it did not believe Caltagirone's alternative plan for Generali made a compelling case to suggest the group had suffered from poor operational performance, missed targets or subpar investor returns.

"We believe the Dissident's central strategic thesis ultimately tilts from the attractively ambitious to the disconcertingly optimistic," it said in the report, of which Reuters saw a copy.

In pledging to grow Generali's earnings per share in coming years roughly twice as fast than envisaged by Donnet's plan, Caltagirone has put forward a veteran Generali executive, Luciano Cirina, as his own CEO candidate.

"The dissident plan is indeed more ambitious than the company's, but it appears unclear if Caltagirone's offers a superior path after considering factors like execution skills, feasibility, and risk," ISS said.

"In terms of governance, Caltagirone has been 14 years on the board and his accusations appear strangely timed after such a long tenure," it added.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Valentina Za)

Recommended Stories

  • Almost One-Third of Americans Don't Have $1,000 in Savings

    Ideally, you should have enough money in your savings account to cover three to six months of essential living costs -- things like your rent, car payment, utility bills, and food. But if you don't have enough cash at the ready to cover a $1,000 unplanned expense, it means you have some work to do.

  • Chip undersupply to last until 2024, says Volkswagen CFO -Boersen-Zeitung

    Semiconductor chip supply is unlikely to be enough to completely satisfy demand again until 2024, Volkswagen Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Arno Antlitz said in an interview with German daily Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday. "The structural undersupply will likely only resolve itself in 2024," Antlitz said. A lack of wire harnesses from Ukraine was also still causing some shifts to be cancelled, Antlitz said, even as the company was establishing new supplier relationships to source the component from other countries.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) By 27%?

    Does the April share price for Unilever PLC ( LON:ULVR ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • U.K. Underlying Wage Growth Stagnated After Covid, Study Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF AccountFinland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid WeighedDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDeath Toll Over 50 After Russia Bombs Ukraine Evacuation HubBritain’s underlying wage growth stagnated after the coronavi

  • Wall Street is predicting a 2023 recession. Here are the red flags you should know about

    From rising inflation to market signals like the yield curve, experts predicting a U.S. recession have plenty of historical evidence to back up their claims.

  • ‘Recession shock’: Bank of America is the latest major institution to deliver a grim warning for the future

    Banks, billionaires, and investors are warning that the writing is on the wall for a recession to strike.

  • This Cheap Dividend Stock Is on the Top of My List of Stocks to Buy

    An inexpensive valuation and excellent earnings prospects have attracted me to this well-known retailer.

  • A "recession shock" is coming, BofA warns

    The macro-economic picture is deteriorating fast and could push the U.S. economy into recession as the Federal Reserve tightens its monetary policy to tame surging inflation, BofA strategists warned in a weekly research note. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday signalled it will likely start culling assets from its $9 trillion balance sheet at its meeting in early May and will do so at nearly twice the pace it did in its previous "quantitative tightening" exercise as it confronts inflation running at a four-decade high. In terms of notable weekly flows, BofA said emerging market equity funds enjoyed the biggest inflow in ten weeks at $5.3 billion in the week to Wednesday while emerging market debt vehicles attracted $2.2 billion, their best week since September.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    A big decline in the technology-driven Nasdaq is the ideal time to invest in these innovative companies.

  • This Buffett Powerhouse Stock Just Announced a Stock Split

    Two of the most highly valued companies in the world, Amazon and Tesla, recently excited the investing community with their stock-split announcements. Now RH (NYSE: RH), a smaller company, has announced a stock split of its own. RH is a niche furniture company, and its shares are owned by investing guru Warren Buffet.

  • The Auto Industry’s Problems Are Getting Bigger—and That’s Bad News for Ford Stock

    Barclays analyst Brian Johnson downgrades shares of Ford to Hold from Buy. Inflation is a problem for the analyst.

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Missed Out on Apple? My Best Warren Buffett Growth Stock to Buy and Hold

    Warren Buffett has scored huge wins with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and the famously successful investor likes the company so much that he's made it Berkshire Hathaway's largest stock holding -- by far. Take a look at the total returns delivered by the tech giant's shares since Berkshire initiated a position in the stock in May 2016. Through the combination of repeated share purchases and massive capital appreciation, Apple has grown to account for roughly 47% of Berkshire's total stock portfolio.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    A great company might have a terrible stock if it's trading at unsustainable valuations, while a mediocre company might have a great stock if it's significantly undervalued. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are three of those stocks. Snowflake's stock price has declined nearly 50% from its all-time high of $401.89 last November.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Continued to Slump on Friday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued to tumble on Friday, falling as much as 4.5%. While the stock was no doubt caught up in the broader market downdraft, bearish comments by a Wall Street analyst about the state of the industry added further pressure to the share price. Truist analyst William Stein painted a bleak picture for the semiconductor industry, at least in the near term, according to The Fly.

  • 6 Investing Mistakes the Ultra Wealthy Don't Make

    Understand who ultra-high-net-worth individuals are and how they invest. Discover which six investment mistakes the ultra-wealthy avoid.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo Put His Money in 50 Banks Until Bucks Owner Helped Him Invest

    (Bloomberg) -- Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had more banks than letters in his name before Avenue Capital Group founder Marc Lasry stepped in. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemThe National Basketball Associa

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Since 2020, many investors have developed exceptionally high expectations for the stock market because of the jaw-dropping performances of some companies. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT), for example, gave investors over 763% returns from the start of 2020 to March 2021. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has certainly been an underwhelming performer, falling 68% over the past year.

  • Nvidia, AMD, and Intel Price Targets Are Cut. This Analyst Sees Semiconductor Demand Slowing.

    Semiconductor stocks have soared over the last few quarters, driven higher by robust demand for chips amid a global supply shortage. “On Wednesday afternoon we learned of a sudden negative shift in demand signals from a wide swath of computer, consumer, and communications OEMs [original equipment manufacturer] to at least some of their semi suppliers,” he wrote in a research note. While a single-quarter adjustment or a temporary headwind was possible, he was concerned that “a combination of just enough demand destruction and just enough additional supply is leading to a traditional cyclical downturn.”

  • Want to Bet on America? Bet on This Company.

    One of the strongest balance sheets imaginable is a key reason Real Money Columnist Stephen 'Sarge' Guilfoyle likes this stock.