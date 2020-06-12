These Generals Turned on Trump. Will They Go for Biden?

Joe Biden has spent part of June watching a parade of distinguished retired generals and admirals denounce President Trump’s desires to militarize his crackdown on protests against institutional racism. The criticisms have overjoyed some Biden allies, who see their strong rebuke working in the presumptive Democratic nominee’s favor.

Indeed, there’s a growing belief among some Democrats that the disillusioned military brass’s critique of the president will present yet another handy contrast with Biden. Some close to Biden believe that their criticisms amount to unstated endorsements in a two-candidate race, and argue the campaign would be wise to highlight them formally.

But that, according to several sources close to the generals, fundamentally misunderstands the uniformed objection to Trump and its discomfort with being used as a Democratic prop.

Just because the generals and admirals came out against Trump using the active-duty military to suppress anti-racism protesters doesn’t imply an endorsement of Biden. For one thing, people close to Jim Mattis, Trump’s former defense secretary and a highly influential retired Marine general, don’t expect Mattis to have any further involvement during the campaign season.

“It’s easier to get generals into politics than to get them out,” said Paul Yingling, a retired Army colonel who served in Iraq as a senior officer on the staff of ex-Trump national security adviser H.R. McMaster. “I guess we’re going to have to learn every single historical lesson the hard way.”

One source close to Biden implied that Mattis’ and retired Marine four-star Gen. John Kelly’s rebukes of Trump were so damaging that they effectively amounted to a tacit endorsement of the former VP—something neither Mattis nor Kelly ever said.

“I think the most important endorsements were the military ones,” the longtime Biden ally said. “And particularly the ones like Mattis and Kelly who worked with [Trump]. That’s going to give any reasonable person reason to question. They know him.”

Mattis wrote a scathing critique of the president in The Atlantic last Wednesday. Pronouncing himself “angry and appalled” by Trump’s “abuse of executive authority” against the protesters, Mattis denounced militarizing the response as a foundational threat to civil-military relations. “We must reject and hold accountable those in office who would make a mockery of our Constitution,” he wrote.

Mattis hasn’t been alone. Trump’s encouragement of violence against the protesters, and in particular his June 1 threat to call in the active-duty military against them, prompted a wave of uniformed horror. Retired generals and admirals like Vincent Brooks, John Allen, Mike Mullen, Bill McRaven, Jim Stavridis, Richard Myers, Tony Thomas and others warned that attacking Americans exercising their constitutional right to protest would break faith with the public.

Mattis was also joined by Kelly, his former Trump administration colleague. An architect of Trump’s policy of separating migrant children from their families to “deter” them from coming into America, Kelly suggested to another ex-Trumper, Anthony Scaramucci, that he considers Trump’s character deficient. “I think we need to look harder at who we elect,” Kelly said, praising Mattis as “quite a man.”

Kelly and Mattis famously fell out with Trump. So did Trump’s second national security adviser, now-retired Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster. But McMaster has remained silent about the protests and Trump’s response. That’s doubly conspicuous considering McMaster wrote a book called Dereliction of Duty that laid into the Vietnam-era officer corps for not standing against the disaster of the Vietnam War. The closest McMaster has come to speaking out has been a recent podcast where he said calls to “dominate” the protests, as from Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK), reflected “an unfortunate choice of words.”

Attempts to reach McMaster for comment were unsuccessful. A former aide to McMaster speculated that he might have held his peace for the sake of a forthcoming memoir. “Regardless, I am disappointed” that McMaster kept quiet, said the ex-aide. “That moment in our history was an absolute disgrace.”

“I would rather generals shut up about politics and decline political appointments. If they must speak, they should apologize for their role in allowing President Trump to use the United States military as a political prop,” said Yingling. “To his credit, General [Mark] Milley has done so. To his detriment, General McMaster has not.”