Generation of children have never played with a friend because of Covid, warns loneliness minister

Children of key workers take part in school activities at Oldfield Brow Primary School - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Parents are raising a generation of children who have never played with a friend because of the coronavirus lockdown, the Government's loneliness minister has warned.

Baroness Barran warned that "feelings of loneliness are consistently highest amongst young people" as she urged people to approach solitary friends or neighbours and check they are well.

The peer, who became the world's first loneliness minister when she was appointed to the role in July 2019, was speaking ahead of “Blue Monday”, a day known as the most depressing day of the year.

Lady Barran warned that toddlers were the emerging victims of the Covid-19 restrictions as the third national lockdown in 10 months enters its third week in England.

Lady Barran urged people to go and speak to neighbours, friends or family members who are alone - Heathcliff O'Malley

Speaking to Chopper's Politics podcast, which you can listen to on the audio player above, she said: "I do worry about the children. I spoke to a young mother who had her baby, sort of days into the first lockdown, at the end of November.

"And her young child had not played face-to-face with another child throughout the whole year for she had to be shielding.

"You've got nearly a one year old (who) has never played with another child.

"But equally, you know, elderly people who are frail and perhaps have their spouse or loved one in a care home and can't go and see them."

Lady Barran, 61, said that one of the surprises she had found was that "feelings of loneliness are consistently highest amongst young people and obviously very high right at the moment because of all the disruption".

She said: "So it definitely is an issue for young people, in part, perhaps, because as you get older, you become more able to cope with it."

She added: "People think: ‘This must be my fault. Something's wrong with me.’ And actually it's not. It's a natural human condition. And one of the simplest, best things you can do is talk about it."

One of the problems was that young people had told her they would be "more embarrassed to admit that they were lonely than to admit they had a mental health problem".

Lady Barran urged people to go and speak to neighbours, friends or family members who are alone. "Pick up the phone or write a card or a letter or send an email.

"Any one of those things will make a difference to somebody that day. It could be a neighbour, it could be a friend, it could be a relative, and it could be a complete stranger.

"If you see someone when you're out walking your dog or whatever and smile and chat, you just make a connection for the day."

Lady Barran also advocated volunteering to combat feeling lonely, saying: "I have never spoken to a volunteer who doesn't say that they have got so much more out of it than they put in."

The peer added that ministers were trying to maintain the current social distancing rules – which are due to be reviewed this coming week – so people can continue to exercise with a friend.

Lady Barran said: "We've really tried to protect people's right to exercise each day, whether that be walking or running or cycling or and that's not the case in all countries.

"And we've done that in the very clear awareness of the importance of that for all our mental health being out of doors and being able to take exercise so that that wouldn't change that incredibly powerful reason to do so."

