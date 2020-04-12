What Is Generation Development Group's (ASX:GDG) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding Generation Development Group (ASX:GDG) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 31% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 16% over a quarter. The full year gain of 14% is pretty reasonable, too.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Generation Development Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 24.85 that there is some investor optimism about Generation Development Group. As you can see below, Generation Development Group has a higher P/E than the average company (16.8) in the insurance industry.

ASX:GDG Price Estimation Relative to Market April 12th 2020 More

Generation Development Group's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Generation Development Group had pretty flat EPS growth in the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 106% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Generation Development Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Generation Development Group has net cash of AU$20m. This is fairly high at 25% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Generation Development Group's P/E Ratio

Generation Development Group has a P/E of 24.8. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.8. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains the potential for future growth. If this growth fails to materialise, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Generation Development Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 19.0 back then to 24.8 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.