Generation Income Properties Announces Dates for its 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Results Release and Live Conference Call

·3 min read

Tampa, FL --News Direct-- Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) ("GIPR" or the "Company") today announced that it plans on issuing its financial and operating results for the three- and twelve-months ending December 31, 2021, after the close of the stock market on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will host its live call and audio webcast on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast, which will be available in listen-only mode, please follow this link. If you prefer to listen via phone, U.S. participants may dial: 877-407-3141 (toll free) or 201-689-7803 (local).

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the live broadcast and for 30 days after. U.S. participants may access the replay at 877-660-6853 (toll free) or 201-612-7415 (local), using access code 13727842.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in major United States cities. The Company intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. Additional information about Generation Income Properties, Inc. can be found at the Company's corporate website: www.gipreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, whether or not expressly stated, may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's expectations regarding future events and economic performance and are forward-looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. These risks and uncertainties include the risk that we may not close on the above-described property, our limited operating history, potential changes in the economy in general and the real estate market in particular, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other risks and uncertainties that are identified from time to in our SEC filings, including those identified in our registration statement on Form S-11 (File No. 333-235707), which are available at www.sec.gov. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

Contact Details

Generation Income Properties

Mary Jensen

+1 813-448-1234

ir@gipreit.com

Company Website

https://www.gipreit.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/generation-income-properties-announces-dates-for-its-2021-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-earnings-results-release-and-live-conference-call-177505912

Recommended Stories

  • Marketmind: COVID comes back

    There's arguably never a good time for the COVID-19 pandemic to make a comeback but the surging cases in China over the weekend come at a moment when the global economy could do without another layer of stress to its already stretched supply chains. Ukraine's two leading providers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted operations, threatening to raise prices and to aggravate the semiconductor shortage. This morning, Chinese stocks fell as domestic COVID-19 cases jumped to a two-year high, prompting Beijing's technology and financial hubs to impose restrictions.

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • UPS's Massive Dividend Raise Reflects Strength

    A look at why the nearly 50% increase made sense

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Here are five of the safest high-yield dividend stocks on the planet. The company's dividend yield currently tops 5%, which certainly puts it in the high-yield group. While there are other REITs in this space, Easterly has a secure spot among the market leaders.

  • This Is the Greatest Dividend Stock of All Time, and You've Probably Never Heard of It

    This company began paying a dividend when James Madison was president. It hasn't missed a year since.

  • Ukraine invasion: Rusal investors lose US$6 billion in Hong Kong stock sell-off while aluminium producer deflects all sanctions

    The plunge in United Company Rusal, the only Russian company listed in Hong Kong, has erased US$6 billion of value from the world's largest aluminium producer outside China while the Ukraine conflict clouds its operations. Since Russia invaded its neighbouring country on February 24, the stock has tumbled 42 per cent while trading on the Moscow Exchange was halted. Yet, the miner said it remains untouched by a barrage of Western sanctions on Russian entities, individuals and its key exports like

  • 4 401(k) Mistakes You Don't Even Realize You're Making

    You're maxing out the company match in your 401(k), so that'll eventually fund your retirement, right? Contributing regularly to your 401(k) and collecting your full match are great starting points for funding a comfortable retirement. Make sure that's not happening with a quick self-check against the four 401(k) missteps below.

  • Shock and awe: An unprecedented financial conflict

    How will Russia stay financially afloat?

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Higher on Monday

    The Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee is widely expected on Wednesday to raise the federal-funds rate by a quarter of a percentage point.

  • This Is the Average First-Time Home Buyer's Credit Score. How Does Yours Compare?

    The higher your credit score is at the time you apply for a mortgage, the more competitive an interest rate you're likely to snag on that loan. If you're nearing that point and aren't sure how your credit score stacks up, Fannie Mae might have some insight. In a recent Fannie Mae report, it found that first-time home buyers had an average credit score of 746.

  • 4 Reasons to Steer Clear of a 15-Year Mortgage

    When you're using a mortgage to buy a home, you'll have to decide what your loan repayment term will be. A 15-year mortgage has a lower interest rate, and it costs less over time. You're locked into making these payments for the entire life of the loan, which means you're taking on a huge financial commitment for 15 years.

  • Stockpiling Russians buy electronics, pharmacy goods as crisis deepens -PSB

    Many of the world's top companies have suspended operations in the country and it is largely excluded from the international financial system. Spending on electronic goods increased by 40%, pharmacy sales added 22%, and demand for clothes, shoes and spending in supermarkets increased by 16%, said PSB. Adjusting for inflation, demand for these types of goods increased by between 14% and 21%, PSB said.

  • The world’s largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers from the war in Ukraine

    As Wall Street assesses the damage to balance sheets resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world's largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers.

  • This Energy Stock Is a Must-Own for Any Dividend Investor

    The energy industry hasn't been kind to dividend investors over the years. Energy-price volatility has plagued the sector, forcing many energy companies to reduce or suspend their dividends. The sector's issues make Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) stand out.

  • Russia warns it may pay foreign debt in roubles

    STORY: As the conflict in Ukraine nears three weeks old, the financial pressure on Russia continues to mount. Western sanctions have all-but cut the country off from global markets. On Monday (March 14) Moscow said it might start to pay foreign debt in roubles as a result. Russia is due to pay $117 million on two dollar-denominated bonds on Wednesday (March 16). Officials say rumours that it can’t service its debts are untrue. But the finance ministry said it could make payments in roubles if sanctions prevent it from accessing foreign currency. Analysts say that would be tantamount to a default. Several Russia banks have been banned from the SWIFT system of international payments. That hampers efforts to move money outside of Russia. The finance ministry said the financial restrictions on the country amounted to an attempt by western countries to force a kind of default.

  • Will the Trade Desk Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    What each of those companies has in common is a solid competitive advantage, repeated innovation, and an enormous market opportunity. Let's dive into The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ: TTD) business to determine its chances of becoming a trillion-dollar stock. The Trade Desk is a global tech platform for buyers of advertising.

  • Got $1,000? 4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy

    Three stocks that appear to have unstoppable growth ahead are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR), Paycom (NYSE: PAYC), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). Here's why investors with $1,000 available should consider spreading that money across this quartet.

  • I haven’t even finished my master’s degree and already have $200K in student loans. I am ‘barely getting by’ making $35K a year and living with my ex-boyfriend. How can I tackle this debt?

    Question: I have over $200,000 in student loan debts, most of it lent by the federal government, but a month before finishing my master’s in public health, I had to temporarily withdraw due to some health issues. My payments are paused right now, but I don’t know what I’m going to do when I have to start paying back the debt. Answer: At the outset, paying back $200,000 in student loan debt in a profession that pays a median salary of under $50,000, seems like an impossible feat.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies To Buy and Hold Forever

    Let's explore the reasons why these "blue chip" cryptocurrencies can keep ahead of the competition with their strong brands and active development teams. Ethereum was the first public blockchain to enable decentralized applications (dApps), which are programs that use self-executing smart contracts to provide services on the blockchain. The platform's first-mover advantage and respected development team can help it create long-term value for investors.

  • Why It's Time to Consider Buying Ollie's Stock

    Real Money's Paul Price has spotted a once-beloved company whose shares have fallen hard and may now be worth looking at.