Generation Now pleads guilty in $61M bribery case

Feb. 19—Generation Now, the non-profit involved in a massive bribery scheme, pleaded guilty today to one count of racketeering and said it would forfeit $1.57 million under a plea agreement outlined in U.S. District Court.

Jeffrey Longstreth, the corporate representative of the nonprofit organization, entered the plea on behalf of Generation Now. Longstreth agreed to the asset forfeiture and a five year term of probation if those are imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Black at sentencing.

Black accepted the plea and found Generation Now guilty. He said he would delay a pre-sentence investigation and his sentencing until the cases of everyone indicted with Generation Now have been resolved.

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder R-Glenford, as well as lobbyists Neil Clark and Matt Borges have pleaded not guilty to federal racketeering charges in the case. Lobbyist Juan Cespedes and Longstreth, who was Householder's political strategist, pleaded guilty.

Generation Now, a 501c4 organization not required to disclose its donors, was established in March 2017 and controlled by Householder. It acted as the conduit for nearly $61 million in bribe money paid out over three years, according to federal prosecutors.

An 81-page criminal complaint in the case uses pseudonyms for utility companies that funded Generation Now but descriptions identify them as Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. and its former subsidiary FirstEnergy Solutions, which emerged from bankruptcy under the new name Energy Harbor.

Both companies have said they are cooperating with federal investigators.

According to prosecutors, the companies funneled $60 million to Generation Now, which used the cash to elect pro-Householder lawmakers so he could return as speaker of the House, and in turn Householder helped pass House Bill 6 that provided a $1.3 billion bailout to FirstEnergy Solutions and other financial benefits to FirstEnergy. A chunk of the money was spent on a countercampaign that blocked opponents of House Bill 6 from collecting enough voter signatures to put the legislation up for a statewide referendum vote, according to court documents.

After Householder's July 21 arrest, his colleagues stripped him of the speaker post but did not vote to expel him from the House. At the time, newly selected House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, said expulsion could only be done once and Householder was running unopposed for re-election, so waiting until 2021 would be best.

The Ohio House met this week but did not take a vote on expelling Householder. Cupp said he is still "taking the temperature" of Republican members of the House.

"We have 64 members. It takes a long time," he said. Cupp declined to discuss whether there are the required 66 votes to expel Householder.