Generation Rent has forgotten how lucky it is

Given the constant outrage over Britain’s inflated housing market, you could be forgiven for thinking that renting was simply a hopeless spending spiral of despair.

Would-be buyers are condemned to be tenants forever as rent drains all of their spare cash, it takes 200 years to pull together a deposit, saving is futile and aspiration is a non-starter. Meanwhile, landlords and homeowners are laughing all the way to the bank.

It is true today’s tenants are feeling the squeeze as they face sharp rent rises and fierce competition for properties, but it is not all doom and gloom, and things are certainly not rosy for landlords and homeowners.

Renters could consider themselves lucky when compared to those their age who have recently stretched themselves to get on the ladder at the peak of the market – and are now left to face punishing mortgage rises alone.

In the early days, homeownership can be an overbearing burden. The bulk of monthly mortgage payments go towards paying off interest rather than capital and you live with the threat that prices could come crashing down.

Capital growth is no longer guaranteed. Property prices are wobbling and could take years to recover thanks to the inevitable end to cheap borrowing.

Yet renting is largely risk and responsibility-free. If your oven breaks or the roof starts leaking, the landlord has to pick up the bill. There’s no home insurance to pay and all you stand to lose is your deposit if you burn the house down.

Rent allows tenants to live in places they could not possibly afford to buy. And renters are free to move at a moment’s notice – allowing them to pursue better, higher-paid jobs.

Homeowners on the other hand are tied into decades-long contracts that commit them to a lifetime of repayments and often costly commuting.

Tenants are also not on the hook to pay for energy efficiency improvements thrust upon landlords and homeowners by the Government’s net zero push.

Renters are of course not immune from surging housing costs, but it is a fallacy to think that all landlords are simply asking renters to absorb the full cost of interest rate rises.

Better regulation is needed to root out bad landlords prioritising profit over living standards, but this should not be at the expense of decent landlords who have every right to invest in property and collect a reasonable rent. Resentful renters all too often lump small-time investors in with slum landlords and profit-hungry property millionaires.

It is naive to think that landlord profits are all that is at risk from the mortgage crisis. If rents do not rise many honest landlords will be forced out of the market – worsening the rental squeeze. Housing has got more expensive for everyone, so tenants should have to pay more.

I’m not saying renters are better off than homeowners, but the property ladder is not the only path to prosperity. Owning a home is not the be-all and end-all, house prices are not guaranteed money-makers, and as we are about to find out, the heavily-mortgaged might wish they were renting.

Homeownership is truly only a blessing when you finally become mortgage-free. If house prices do crash and the great property correction comes, it will be Generation Rent laughing all the way to the bank.

