How Generation Rent is saving Britain from a catastrophic house price crash

generation rent

The property market is being saved from a house price crash by an unlikely source – renters buying their first home.

Fed-up with competing for rental properties at extortionate prices, thousands are stretching their finances to get on the housing ladder despite sky-high mortgage rates.

House prices have slumped 4.6pc from peak in August to an average of £257,122, according to lender Nationwide.

However, experts say this fall would be much bigger were it not for demand from first-time buyers, which now represent the highest proportion of buyers on record.

Some 27.1pc of property sales have gone to first-time buyers this year, up from 26.7pc last year and 23.8pc in 2021, according to Hamptons. This is the biggest proportion since the estate agent’s records began in 2009.

Soaring rents

Persistent demand from first-time buyers has confounded expectations.

“Normally in a period of stress you would expect first-time buyers to be hardest hit,” says Neal Hudson, of analyst BuiltPlace. “It’s surprising that they’re the most resilient group.”

But he says a “terrible” rental market, replete with rising prices and a shortage of available properties, is making buying a more attractive option for many.

Rents on newly-let properties have surged by 8pc in the past year, according to Hamptons. The average rent is £1,236 a month.

Tenants are under the most pressure in London, where rents have ballooned by 16pc – more than anywhere else in Great Britain.

In inner London, rents have surged 19pc.

It costs £2,178 a month to rent the average property in London, and £3,046 in inner London.

Other pinch points are in the North, Midlands and South East, where rents have jumped 10pc, 9pc and 9pc respectively. In Scotland, rents are capped at 3pc for existing tenants but those who need to move to a new home face increases of 11pc.

Why rents are rising

The chaos in the rental market can be explained by multiple factors.

The primary reason is that landlords are facing higher mortgage rates when they come to remortgage, and are passing on the higher costs to tenants – or selling up and leaving the market entirely.

Landlords are making up 16pc of sales this year, but only 12pc of purchases, according to Hamptons.

Tenant demand is also outpacing supply, which means renters have little choice but to accept higher prices.

Bidding wars are commonplace as some renters offer more than the asking price on homes to secure new tenancies.

Others are offering six to 12 months of rent in advance to shore up their negotiating position.

Hudson says: “Stock levels are well down compared to normal levels. There's a lot of reasons for that, but what it does mean is that there are far more people competing for far fewer rental properties and that's driving up rents.”

Some homes are also being switched to holiday lets or landlords are leaving the private rental sector to provide more lucrative temporary accommodation for councils, Hudson says.

Meanwhile, the Government has failed to meet its target of building 300,000 homes a year, which is adding further constraints to supply.

Cheaper than buy-to-rent

These factors are combining to create a perfect storm that is pushing renters to buy properties, despite the rocketing costs of home ownership. Many have been forced to ask their parents for financial help.

The average first-time buyer paid a deposit of £63,450 in January, which was worth 24pc of their purchase price of £269,274, according to market data from CACI analysed by lender First Direct.

The average two-year fixed mortgage rate is 5.32pc, up from 2.58pc a year ago, according to Moneyfacts, an analyst.

The average first-time buyer loan would result in monthly repayments of £1,242 a month on a 25-year term, which is more than the average rent.

However, many first-time buyers are extending the length of their mortgages to reduce their repayments to their current rent or lower.

Historically a 25-year term was the norm, but more than half (55pc) of first-time buyers took out mortgages longer than 30 years in December, according to trade body UK Finance.

This was the highest level since records began in April 2005.

On a 35-year term, the monthly repayments on the same loan would be £1,081 a month, according to L&C Mortgages. The maximum term offered by lenders is 40 years, which would result in repayments of £1,036 a month.

However, the so-called Bank of Mum and Dad may not be big enough to continue propping up the housing market indefinitely.

“Older generations are sitting on a lot of wealth, but a lot of it's tied up in pensions and property,” Hudson says.

“It's not liquid wealth that they can easily help their children or grandchildren with, so it's quite difficult to know exactly how long that support will last.”