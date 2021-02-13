  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Generation Z workers push for $15 minimum wage as Congress, Biden debate pay for all Americans

Claire Thornton, USA TODAY
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

For months, Cris Cardona, 21, has fed his family from the garden he started in his backyard. Harvests of black-eyed peas, arugula, okra, radishes and a cornucopia of other vegetables are what sustains Cardona, who aspires to one day have a career running a community food bank for his neighborhood in Orlando, Florida. To reach that goal, Cardona saves a small amount of the wages he earns at his job as a manager at McDonald’s to help cover the cost of the agricultural science degree he eventually hopes to earn.

Cardona said he mostly works with elderly people, single mothers and young people trying to get by.

“They don’t work there because they want to, they do it because they have to,” said Cardona, who organizes car caravan rallies outside fast-food restaurants with the workers' rights group Fight for $15, and has lobbied state lawmakers to continue including teens in minimum wage increases.

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington. The Democratic push to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour has emerged as an early flashpoint in the push for a $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington. The Democratic push to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour has emerged as an early flashpoint in the push for a $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.

A growing number of Generation Z workers like Cardona are advocating for federal lawmakers to increase the minimum wage to $15 amid a national debate over whether higher pay would be good for all workers.

President Joe Biden has called on lawmakers to pass a $15 minimum wage, arguing the increase would benefit workers as a whole. Critics have pushed back, pointing to warnings that hundreds of thousands of low-income Americans could lose work if employers have to increase pay. They’ve said teenagers and young adults, especially those from marginalized communities, would likely be among those who would find themselves out of work.

Roughly 43% of workers who receive minimum wage or less are under 25 years of age and roughly 17% are teenagers. Many say they need higher wages to pay for a growing list of adult-like expenses, such as car payments, rent, tuition and, in many cases, helping their parents with basic living costs.

“I ended up just being the emergency fund,” says 19-year-old Fiona Joseph, who started paying rent and utility bills for her family during the pandemic. Her mom, a janitor at Target, and her dad, who manages a security company, both got hit with hours reductions caused by pandemic safety measures at their workplaces.

Joseph started working at age 16 earning what was then the New Jersey minimum wage of $8 per hour. When the state increased its minimum wage to $10 per hour in 2018, Joseph said she and other over-scheduled high schoolers felt immediate benefits.

“I didn’t have to work 25 hours a week in order to pay the electricity bill,” she said.

Under Biden’s plan, the federal minimum wage would rise to $15 per hour by 2025 under his proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. If Congress supports the measure, 31% of Black workers and 26% of Latinx workers would get a raise like Joseph, who is Black and Haitian American.

Teen worker Fiona Joseph (right) organizes with the group Make the Road New Jersey, which organizes for workers&#39; rights.
Teen worker Fiona Joseph (right) organizes with the group Make the Road New Jersey, which organizes for workers' rights.

In January, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said Biden’s push to increase the minimum wage revealed a contempt for Black teenagers, whom Paul argued would be the first group to lose jobs from wage-related job reductions.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released a widely cited report Monday estimating 1.4 million workers, or less than 1% of all employed Americans, would lose their jobs under Biden’s minimum wage proposal. Roughly 17 million workers, however, would get a pay bump.

“Higher wages would increase the cost to employers of producing goods and services,” the CBO said. “Employers would pass some of those increased costs on to consumers in the form of higher prices, and those higher prices, in turn, would lead consumers to purchase fewer goods and services. Employers would consequently produce fewer goods and services, and as a result, they would tend to reduce their employment of workers at all wage levels.”

Many Republican and Democratic lawmakers, including Biden, have conceded that it will be difficult to gain enough support for Congress to pass a $15 minimum wage anytime soon. Last week, the Democratic-controlled Senate voted against increasing the federal minimum wage during the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing economic crisis.

Service industry workers listen to remarks and hold up signs during a rally in support of the Raise the Wage Act, which includes a $15 minimum wage for tipped workers and is included in President Joe Biden&#39;s American Rescue Plan, at the National Mall on Jan. 26, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
Service industry workers listen to remarks and hold up signs during a rally in support of the Raise the Wage Act, which includes a $15 minimum wage for tipped workers and is included in President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, at the National Mall on Jan. 26, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

But many experts said the CBO’s job loss estimates aren’t nearly definitive enough, and any warnings that young people will be hurt by a higher minimum wage ignore the reality that teenagers and young adults also want to earn more money to cover everyday expenses.

“The argument that one shouldn’t move forward with this at all because of one group, that’s misleading,” said Sophie Collyer, director of Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy in New York City.

Collyer said she’s seen firsthand how young people in New York City benefited when the minimum wage increased to $15 in late 2018. New York is one of 45 cities and localities in the country that have higher minimum wages than state minimums. Across the country, 28 states have minimum wages higher than the federal minimum of $7.25 per hour.

Martin Macias-Rivera holds a statue as he and others protest near a McDonald&#39;s restaurant along the Las Vegas Strip, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. The protest was part of the National Day of Action to Fight for $15. The campaign seeks higher hourly wages, including for workers at fast-food restaurants and airports.
Martin Macias-Rivera holds a statue as he and others protest near a McDonald's restaurant along the Las Vegas Strip, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. The protest was part of the National Day of Action to Fight for $15. The campaign seeks higher hourly wages, including for workers at fast-food restaurants and airports.

“They’re not competing with adults for those jobs,” said Collyer of students who are now earning higher wages.

Collyer also noted that the extent to which job losses result from wage increases has always been actively debated by economists. Other experts note that cost increases consumer may see on price tags rise very little compared to overall inflation.

“It’s definitely not definitive that there would be job losses in the short-term," Collyer said.

When it comes to wage increases, young workers said lawmakers should listen to them instead of assuming they know what is best for them.

“It infuriates me to be used as a scapegoat,” said Joseph, whose most recent job was at a Chipotle in Washington, D.C., where she’s currently a sophomore at George Washington University.

When New Jersey increased its minimum wage to $10 per hour in 2018, Joseph, who was working at an AMC movie theater, felt the benefits as a high school student helping her parents.

After she moved to Washington for college, her wages increased from $10 per hour to $14 per hour.

“I remember when I saw my first new paycheck, I couldn’t believe it,” Joseph said. “The difference was shocking. It’s still so strange. In a way, I felt privileged compared to New Jersey.”

Efforts to increase state minimum wages have also stirred debate over whether young workers see disproportionate layoffs. Some states have even sought to block teenagers from benefiting from higher wages.

In Florida, voters decided in November to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 by September 30th, 2026. But young people might not benefit from the change. Last month, state senators introduced legislation that would exclude teens and recently incarcerated people from seeing wage increases as part of Amendment 2.

“I think it is blatantly racist,” said Cardona, the McDonald’s manager from Orlando, noting that most formerly incarcerated people are Black because of systemic racism that results in Black Americans being sentenced at tougher rates than white Americans for the same crimes, among other factors.

Cris Cardona, 21, dons a Fight for $15 T-shirt outside a McDonald&#39;s in central Florida, where he works as a manager.
Cris Cardona, 21, dons a Fight for $15 T-shirt outside a McDonald's in central Florida, where he works as a manager.

Similar legislation was introduced in 2018 in New Jersey when lawmakers first voted to schedule a minimum wage increase calendar. Ultimately, state lawmakers opted not to exclude young workers from earning the $15 minimum wage, in part due to teenagers rallying against the proposal.

Joseph said she was infuriated at the idea that workers like her shouldn’t earn the same as adults doing the same labor. There were many work shifts where she had to take on tasks reserved only for adults, according to child labor laws, like using certain machinery and deescalating emergency situations.

“It makes no sense to me, because it devalues teen work,” she said. “It seems like a cheap excuse, to be honest.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Minimum wage: $15 pay law could make a difference for Gen Z workers

Latest Stories

  • HBCUs set fundraising records in a year when alumni like Kamala Harris have risen to new heights

    For America’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities it has been a banner year.

  • Man charged with threatening to kill president Biden and White House staff and ‘chop all your heads off’

    The charges could land the man in a federal prison for up to five years

  • At least 6 dead in 133-car pileup in Fort Worth, Texas

    At least six people were killed and 65 others hospitalized in a massive wreck on I-35 in Forth Worth, Texas, early Thursday. Three of the hospitalized people are in critical condition, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. In all, 133 cars, trucks, vans, and 18-wheelers collided in the express lane amid icy weather. "The scene we saw today is one really unlike one probably any of us have ever seen and one we pray to God we never see again," said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes. First responders had to use hydraulic tools to remove some people from their vehicles, and as they worked their way through the wreckage, medics marked the vehicles they searched to avoid duplicative efforts as they hurried to get people out of the sub-freezing temperatures. "I was looking in my rearview mirror and it was like watching the hand of God move these cars up around me in the ice," a driver named Shane, who stopped just short of the pileup, told the Star-Telegram. When he got out of his car on the highway, he added, "it was literally like stepping on an ice rink." There were other deadly crashes in Texas as a frigid storm created icy conditions from Texas to southern New Jersey. In Austin, five people were sent to the hospital from a 26-car pileup, USA Today reports, and three people were killed in two crashes in Dallas late Wednesday and Thursday, one of them involving 18 vehicles. The storm also knocked out power to along the 1,500-mile stretch of storm, and 66,000 customers in Texas, 41,000 in Kentucky, and 31,000 in West Virginia were still without power late Thursday, USA Today says. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTrump impeachment lawyer dodges question about whether Trump lost the election

  • 2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway

    Two people were killed and two more were seriously injured early Friday when their vehicle hit a concrete wall and plunged off a Chicago expressway onto a street about 43 feet (13 meters) below, police said. The vehicle “was traveling too fast for road conditions” on Interstate 55 — also known as the Stevenson Expressway — when the accident happened at around 4 a.m., Illinois State Police said. The vehicle tumbled off the highway, struck a light pole and landed on the street in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, Illinois State Police Trooper Omoayena Williams said.

  • Up to Ten Senate Republicans May Vote to Convict Trump: Report

    As many as ten Republican senators may vote to convict former President Trump at the close of his impeachment trial, Politico reported on Friday. Republicans themselves are not sure of the exact number of those will vote to convict, although they privately estimate five to ten will back impeachment. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) has declined to whip votes either against or in favor of impeachment, and is reportedly undecided on whether he himself will vote to convict. Senator Kevin Cramer (R., N.D.) said it was possible that some Republicans would decide to convict at the last minute. “I certainly don’t know how many there could be. Certainly not enough for conviction,” Cramer told Politico. Democrats need the support of 17 Republicans in order to convict Trump. Conviction would be followed by a simple majority vote to bar Trump from future office. Six Republican senators voted earlier this week to approve the constitutionality of the Senate trial, allowing impeachment to move forward. Several of those senators are considered likely to vote for impeachment, including Mitt Romney of Utah, who was the only Republican senator to support Trump’s first impeachment in 2020. However, Senator Bill Cassidy (R., La.) said he was undecided regarding impeachment. “The House Managers did not connect the dots to show President Trump knew that the attack on the Capitol was going to be violent and result in the loss of life,” Cassidy said in a statement on Friday. The House’s article of impeachment accuses Trump of inciting a mob of his supporters to amass at the Capitol, where they subsequently breached the building and forced lawmakers to evacuate. Several rioters died during the confrontations, and dozens of Capitol and Washington, D.C., police officers were injured. Unless lawmakers call witnesses for the trial, a final vote on impeachment could be held on Saturday afternoon.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • White House deputy press secretary reportedly threatened to 'destroy' reporter

    TJ Ducklo, White House deputy press secretary, reportedly threatened to "destroy" a reporter pursuing a story about his relationship. After the Biden aide earlier this week was revealed to be dating Alexi McCammond, a political journalist for Axios, Vanity Fair reported that Ducklo tried to intimidate Politico reporter Tara Palmeri while she was pursuing a story about the relationship, threatening to ruin her reputation if she published it. "I will destroy you," Ducklo reportedly threatened in a phone call with Palmeri. Ducklo also made "derogatory and misogynistic" comments toward Palmeri, Vanity Fair writes, such as by claiming she was only writing about the relationship because she's "jealous" that another man "wanted to f---" McCammond "and not you." The comments reportedly prompted "tense meetings" between Politico editors and the White House, and Ducklo subsequently told Palmeri he was "sorry he lost his cool," the report says. But he also reportedly "did not delve into any specifics or apologize for threatening and sexually harassing the reporter." Read more at Vanity Fair. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTrump impeachment lawyer dodges question about whether Trump lost the election

  • As impeachment vote draws near, McConnell revealing little

    Seldom has Mitch McConnell signaled so little about such a consequential vote. While many expect the Senate's top Republican to back acquitting former President Donald Trump of inciting rioters who assaulted the Capitol last month, no one is really sure. The Washington political universe and the world beyond will collectively hold its breath when the Senate impeachment trial roll call reaches the Kentuckian's name.

  • At least 5 dead in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

    At least five people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

  • Fort Worth pile up: Driver gasps in shock while filming video capturing deadly accident

    The pile up left six people dead and more than 30 injured

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • Prominent evangelical leader Ravi Zacharias engaged in sexual misconduct, his ministry reports

    Ravi Zacharias, a prominent evangelical Christian leader and author who died of cancer last May at age 74, led a double life of coerced sexual gratification from massage therapists, his organization, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM), said Thursday. RZIM released an independent report by the Atlanta law firm Miller & Martin detailing Zacharias' transgressions, including sexual misconduct and rape allegations from more than a dozen massage therapists and the discovery of about 200 photos of young women on his phones, some of them nude selfies. The board of RZIM, which is led by Zacharias' daughter, said it was "shocked and grieved by Ravi's actions," and apologized to his victims: "Words cannot come close to expressing the sorrow that we feel for what you have been through or the gratitude we feel for the bravery with which you have responded." RZIM denied any sexual misconduct by its founder last fall, and Zacharias had sued one accuser for extortion before he died. Most of the women Miller & Martin interviewed said that during massages, Zacharias would grab their breasts or genitals and ask for sexual gratification. Investigators found more than 200 other massage therapists listed in his phones, many of them in Asia. He spent months at a pair of apartments he owned in Bangkok, and the investigators found 2016 texts showing that Zacharias "spent his days writing and his nights receiving massages" there. The woman who accused Zacharias of rape said that after he "arranged for the ministry to provide her with financial support, he required sex from her," then "made her pray with him to thank God for the 'opportunity' they both received." The woman told investigators that Zacharias "called her his 'reward' for living a life of service to God," and "said he warned her not ever to speak out against him or she would be responsible for the 'millions of souls' whose salvation would be lost if his reputation was damaged." Zacharias, born in India and raised in Canada, first rose to prominence preaching at a 1983 conference organized by Rev. Billy Graham. He went on to write about two dozen books and had a radio show. His funeral in August was attended by then-Vice President Mike Pence, NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, and other boldface names. "In Ravi Zacharias, God gave us the greatest Christian apologist of this century," Pence said at the funeral. "He was the C.S. Lewis of our day." More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTrump impeachment lawyer dodges question about whether Trump lost the election

  • Mom tackles man accused of peeping in daughter's window

    Phyllis Pena said she charged at him before he could run away, and held him until police in Lake Jackson, Texas, arrived.

  • Nikki Haley turns on Donald Trump, revealing she was 'disgusted' with the former president

    Nikki Haley, a leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, has turned on former US president Donald Trump in blistering fashion, saying she was "disgusted" with the former president. Ms Haley, 49, who was Mr Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, said he had "let us down" and "fallen so far". The former governor of South Carolina has long been seen as a potential Republican nominee in four years, and started a political action committee last month. Her comments set up a clear fissure in the Republican party as other would-be candidates, including Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, looked set to seek backing from Mr Trump's followers. Both senators were set to vote to acquit Mr Trump at the end of his current impeachment trial. Ms Haley made clear her position in an interview with Politico, in which she disclosed that she had not spoken to Mr Trump since before his supporters invaded the US Capitol on January 6. She did not believe Mr Trump himself would run for the Republican nomination in 2024, claiming he was no longer a "viable" candidate. Ms Haley said: "I don't think he's going to be in the picture. I don't think he can. He's fallen so far. We need to acknowledge that he let us down. "He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again." Ms Haley expressed particular condemnation of Mr Trump's treatment of Mike Pence, his vice president, who he called a "coward" on January 6. She said: "When I tell you I’m angry, it’s an understatement. I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him. I’m disgusted by it." Ms Haley was a high-profile member of Mr Trump's cabinet, and was regarded as a star of his administration for her defence of the his America First policy on the world stage. She unexpectedly resigned in late 2018 but was given an glowing public send-off by Mr Trump in the Oval Office, leading to speculation about a future presidential run. Starting last autumn the author of an exhaustive Politico profile, Tim Alberta, spent six hours talking to Ms Haley, and spoke to 70 associates including friends, former colleagues, staff and donors. He wrote: "Two things are clear. First, Nikki Haley is going to run for president in 2024. Second, she doesn’t know which Nikki Haley will be on the ballot." Before January 6 Ms Haley defended Mr Trump, arguing that he truly believed he had won the election. But after the Capitol riot her position changed dramatically. Ms Haley said she still believed impeaching Mr Trump was a "waste of time" and said the end of his political career was enough of a consequence. She said: "I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. "I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving."

  • Louise Linton complains she’s been ‘villainised’ because of association with Trump administration

    ‘I’ve faced a lot of criticism over the years...by being so closely tied to such a controversial administration’

  • WH Official Threatened Reporter over Story on His Relationship, Accused Her of Sexual Jealousy

    A White House official threatened Politico reporter Tara Palmeri after she pursued a story on the official’s relationship with a different reporter at Axios, Vanity Fair revealed on Friday. Palmeri reached out to Axios reporter Alexi McCammond on January 20 to ask for comment on McCammond’s relationship with incoming Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo. A male Politico reporter reached out to Ducklo for comment, but Ducklo subsequently called Palmeri and, in an off-the-record conversation, threatened to ruin her reputation if the story was published. “I will destroy you,” Ducklo told Palmeri, sources familiar with the incident reported to Vanity Fair. Ducklo then accused Palmeri of being “jealous” that an unidentified man “wanted to f***” McCammond “and not you,” and also alleged that Palmeri was “jealous” of his own relationship with McCammond. The altercation sparked conversations between senior Politico staff and White House officials, including Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, and adviser Anita Dunn. Senior White House officials acknowledged that Ducklo’s behavior was inappropriate, but also accused Palmeri of breaking her agreement with Ducklo to speak off the record. Ducklo sent Palmeri a general apology for losing his temper. Psaki announced on Friday, several hours after the Vanity Fair story broke, that Ducklo would be suspended without pay for one week. “In addition to his initial apology, [Ducklo] has sent [Palmeri] a personal note expressing his profound regret,” Psaki said in a statement. “He has been placed on a one-week suspension without pay. In addition, when he returns, he will no longer be assigned to work with any reporters at Politico.” On January 21, one day after Ducklo’s altercation with Palmeri, President Biden told political appointees at a virtual swearing-in ceremony, “If you ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands or buts.” Ducklo’s and McCammond’s relationship was profiled in People magazine earlier this week. The People story dropped hours after Politico reached out to the White House for comment on the relationship — a chain of events that was subsequently noted in Politico‘s Playbook. The Biden administration has promised a change from the Trump administration’s frequently adversarial relationship with the media. Various reporters expressed disappointment after publication of the report on Ducklo’s comments. “I’ve taken a lot of flak from Donald Trump and his underlings for my reporting: legal threats, name-calling, physical removal from campaign events. I don’t recall personally encountering anything quite so vicious as the phone call described here,” Politico national correspondent Ben Schreckinger commented on Twitter.

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Philippines' Duterte tells U.S. 'you have to pay' if it wants to keep troop deal

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday the United States must pay if it wants to keep a two-decade-old troop deployment agreement with his country that is central to U.S. strategy in Asia. Duterte, a firebrand nationalist who openly disapproves of the long-standing U.S. military alliance, unilaterally cancelled the Visiting Force Agreement last year in an angry response to an ally being denied a U.S. visa. The withdrawal period has been twice extended, however, to create what Philippine officials say is a window for better terms to be agreed.

  • Lawyer David Schoen leaves impeachment trial to do Fox News interview ‘on Trump’s orders’

    The lawyer went on the cable news channel to call the impeachment managers' argument 'offensive'

  • Gunmen kill 5 Afghan police escorting UN convoy near Kabul

    Attackers killed five Afghan policemen escorting a U.N. convoy on the main highway heading east from Kabul before escaping, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said on Thursday. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Afghanistan has seen a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings, and violence on the battlefield as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government have stalled. UNAMA said the U.N. family in Afghanistan mourns the loss of the Directorate of Protection Service troops in the Surobi district, some 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of the capital.