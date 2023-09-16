'This is a generational fight': United Auto Workers strike in Wentzville
'This is a generational fight': United Auto Workers are striking in Wentzville
'This is a generational fight': United Auto Workers are striking in Wentzville
The United Auto Workers are striking plants that build the Ford Bronco and Ranger, Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon.
13,000 auto workers walked off the job, joining tens of thousands of striking workers in Hollywood and across the country.
United Auto Workers plan to resume bargaining on Saturday after the union launched simultaneous strikes at three factories owned by GM, Ford and Stellantis
The United Auto Workers strike won't just disrupt Detroit automakers. Tech companies — chipmakers especially — will also be caught in the crosshairs.
The UAW picket line outside Ford's facility was lively and loud Friday in the first day of the union's three-pronged strike against domestic automakers.
Bye-bye, mess! Over 53,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this thing.
"I deeply apologize to writers. I deeply apologize to unions," Barrymore said ahead of the Sept. 18. premiere of "The Drew Barrymore Show."
The 2023 Detroit Auto Show was back in its traditional location, though in its fall spot in the calendar, and it was another pretty quiet event. The refresh for the 2025 Cadillac CT5 is no great revelation, because it doesn’t have to be. An already solid, attractive design means only light tweaks were made to its appearance, and the new front fascia and redesigned lights just make the CT5 just that much more aggressive.
If Dartmouth men’s basketball players are granted the right to form a union, it could chart a pathway for all college athletes to unionize as employees, legal experts say.
This week, we talk about the 2023 Detroit Auto Show, its reveals, its mood and what we hope it becomes in the future.
Sports fandom can boost our self-image — but also really wreck our moods.
The United Auto Workers have gone on strike against the Detroit Three automakers. Never in its 80-year history has the union struck all three at once.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
General Motors said Thursday it boosted its contract offer to a 20% wage hike for U.S. autoworkers, including 10% in the first year, in a move to avoid a strike that is scheduled to begin at 11:59 p.m. if no deal is agreed on. The strike by the United Auto Workers union, which represents about 150,000 workers at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, would target specific automotive plants across the country. According to Anderson Economic Group, a work stoppage of 10 days could result in an economic loss of more than $5 billion.
Following her prison sentence, Tarra Simmons graduated law school with honors and won election in 2020 to the state legislature.
Ascendant Studios, the developer behind first-person-shooter-but-with-magic title Immortals of Aveum, is laying off nearly half of its team only a few weeks after releasing the game. Reports suggest that it hasn't sold well.
"Yellowstone" is coming to CBS. Here's a refresher on the "Yellowstone" universe.
Ford, General Motors and Stellantis -- after both sides failed to reach a deal. This is the first time in history that all three automakers have been hit by strikes at once. The automakers and the UAW had until 11:59 p.m. Thursday evening to come to an agreement.
The UAW says it is organizing coordinated "stand up" strikes at select Big Three auto plants.
If no deal is reached, the UAW said it plans for a series of strikes targeting individual, undisclosed U.S. auto plants, rather than a full walkout of nearly 150,000 workers.