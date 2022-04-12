A 'Generational Transformation' for Ontario's Waste Sector

Enbridge Gas, Ontario Waste Management Association announce RNG project to decarbonize waste collection trucks

About 130 million litres of diesel.

That’s the jump at the pump required, every year, for Ontario’s fleet of about 3,650 waste collection and haulage vehicles to get around.

What if these heavy-haul trucks not only carried waste—but were powered on waste?

Enbridge Gas and the Ontario Waste Management Association (OWMA) are exploring that very question, with today’s announcement of a pilot project to use low-carbon renewable natural gas (RNG) in waste collection vehicles across the province.

RNG is an affordable, safe and reliable alternative clean energy fuel that leverages existing natural gas infrastructure. Because it can be powered by waste, it has the added bonus of diverting waste from landfills, and in some cases resulting in carbon-negative emissions, which contributes to the creation of a circular economy.

Every year, Ontario’s waste sector spends more than 40% of its budget on transportation costs. And the move to RNG is not just an economic argument, either.

“There is a strong signal that the time to act in our industry is now, and ensure we harness the economic and environmental value of low-carbon fuels. Ontario’s waste sector wants to do its part in reducing emissions and recover more resources from waste,” says Mike Chopowick, the OWMA’s Chief Executive Officer.

“This partnership is the beginning of a generational transformation of how we better manage waste to achieve a low-carbon future,” says Chopowick.

Adds David Piccini, Ontario's Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks: “Initiatives like this one—decarbonizing waste collection trucks—will play an important role in our efforts to reduce Ontario's greenhouse gas emissions and reach our 2030 targets. I would like to thank Enbridge and the Ontario Waste Management Association for the tremendous work they have done on this project. Together, we will build a cleaner, greener province for generations to come.”

This RNG pilot project will enable existing gas-fueled waste vehicles to attain near-zero emissions and will enable existing fleets to attain a total of 56,000 tonnes of annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions in Ontario—roughly equivalent to removing 12,000 passenger cars off the road each year.

“We are proud to have provided early support to this pilot that is changing the face of the industry and contributing to the decarbonization of one of Ontario’s highest emitting sectors,” says Malini Giridhar, Vice President of Business Development and Regulatory at Enbridge Gas.

“This is an important example of the investments Enbridge Gas is making across multiple markets to green the natural gas grid, while continuing to meet the demand for safe, reliable and affordable energy.”

Adds Ontario’s Energy Minister Todd Smith: “We are proud to be one of the world’s leading clean energy hubs, thanks to innovative solutions and partnerships like this one that are helping to decarbonize Ontario’s heavy transportation sector.”

