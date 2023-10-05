Generator, wiring stolen and other reports

Oct. 5—Deputies received a report at 3 p.m. Wednesday of a generator and some wiring that were stolen at 79060 State Line Road in Glenville.

1 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Soe Soe, 37, on local warrants at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Fire reported in Alden

A fire was reported at a home at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday at 27201 680th Ave. in Alden. Logs stated there was minimal damage.

2 cited for e-cigarettes

One student was cited for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 10:04 a.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

One person was cited for possession of marijuana under 21 and possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 10:27 a.m. Wednesday at 2200 Riverland Drive.

Man arrested

Police arrested Warren Harold Lenz, 61, at 10:04 p.m. Wednesday at 1328 Fountain St. after receiving a report of a possible domestic incident.