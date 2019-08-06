Are Generic Sweden AB’s (STO:GENI) High Returns Really That Great?

Today we'll evaluate Generic Sweden AB (STO:GENI) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Generic Sweden:

0.31 = kr9.3m ÷ (kr42m - kr12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Generic Sweden has an ROCE of 31%.

Check out our latest analysis for Generic Sweden

Does Generic Sweden Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Generic Sweden's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 21% average in the IT industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Generic Sweden's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

Our data shows that Generic Sweden currently has an ROCE of 31%, compared to its ROCE of 12% 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Generic Sweden's past growth compares to other companies.

OM:GENI Past Revenue and Net Income, August 6th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Generic Sweden's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Generic Sweden has total assets of kr42m and current liabilities of kr12m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 28% of its total assets. The fairly low level of current liabilities won't have much impact on the already great ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Generic Sweden's ROCE

With low current liabilities and a high ROCE, Generic Sweden could be worthy of further investigation. Generic Sweden looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity . Here is a free list of companies growing earnings rapidly.