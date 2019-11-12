What Is Generic Sweden's (STO:GENI) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Generic Sweden (STO:GENI) shares have continued recent momentum with a 32% gain in the last month alone. That's tops off a massive gain of 110% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Generic Sweden Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Generic Sweden's P/E of 19.90 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, Generic Sweden has a higher P/E than the average company (17.2) in the it industry.

That means that the market expects Generic Sweden will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Generic Sweden increased earnings per share by a whopping 48% last year. And it has improved its earnings per share by 30% per year over the last three years. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Generic Sweden's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with Generic Sweden's kr15m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Generic Sweden's P/E Ratio

Generic Sweden's P/E is 19.9 which is above average (18.1) in its market. The excess cash it carries is the gravy on top its fast EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings). What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Generic Sweden over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 15.1 back then to 19.9 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.