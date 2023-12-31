Generous donor helps Swansea Animal Shelter with security camera system: Top stories

As we kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was.

Top stories this past week included:

A look at the season for local gymnastics. Here's a preview of what's ahead for Somerset Berkley/Case gymnastics as they spring into their new season.

The latest Greater Fall River real estate report, featuring a multi-family investment property in Fall River that sold for $750,000. The Thomas Street home has three one-bedroom and three two-bedroom completely renovated units with modernized kitchens and bathrooms. Check out this property, as well as other recent top-sellers.

These were the most read stories of the week on HeraldNews.com:

Swansea Animal Shelter needed a security camera system. A generous donor paid for it all.

Christmas came a little early this year for the staff and furry residents of the Swansea Animal Shelter.

The facility needed a security camera system, and now they've got one, thanks to the generosity of local businessman Carl Sawejko and a grant from National Grid.

Swansea Town Administrator Mallory Aronstein, Swansea Animal Shelter Director Lisa White, One SouthCoast Chamber CEO Mike O'Sullivan and businessman Carl Sawejko hold rescue pups Seamus and Jack, as seen through the new security cameras at the Swansea Animal Shelter on Dec. 21, 2023.

Sawejko donated the grant to the Swansea Animal Shelter and funded the balance himself for the new security system.

Generous donation: Swansea Animal Shelter needed a security camera system. A generous donor paid for it all.

Fall River's Temple Beth El will be put up for sale. It's the city's last synagogue.

According to a message from Stephen Silverman, president of Congregation Beth El, the congregation has “come to a crossroads” and must sell its synagogue in Fall River.

Although the congregation itself will continue, Temple Beth El is the last place of worship for the city's Jewish community.

Temple Beth El is on High Street in Fall River. The congregation announced recently that it will have to sell its building.

The move comes after years of decline in the number of congregants and the rising expense of maintaining the building.

The city's last synagogue: Fall River's Temple Beth El will be put up for sale

Here's how they celebrated Christmas in Fall River back in the day

From the Archives takes a trip into Fall River's past, with a look at Herald News photos of the people and places that have called the city home over the years.

Undated

This time, take a trip into The Herald News Archives with a look at the holidays of yesteryear.

From the Archives: Here's how they celebrated Christmas in Fall River back in the day

Fall River saw a real estate development boom in 2023. What's on the horizon for 2024?

There was a boom in Fall River, in the planning and production of market-rate housing in 2023.

And it looks like that momentum will continue into 2024.

From new construction, to bringing new life to old buildings, here's a look at development this past year in the city, and a look at what's on the horizon.

Real estate: Fall River saw a real estate development boom in 2023. What's on the horizon for 2024?

From traffic tie-ups to late trains, 2023 was a bumpy road for drivers. Take a look ahead.

It's been an interesting year on the road in Fall River.

Drivers in 2023 had to contend with detours, ever-changing traffic patterns, and even construction delays.

Roadwork continues on Route 79 and Davol Street in Fall River, where MassDOT has removed an elevated highway and is replacing it with an urban boulevard.

Here's a look back at the busy local transportation scene in 2023.

Take a look ahead: From traffic tie-ups to late trains, 2023 was a bumpy road for drivers

Herald News/Taunton Daily Gazette copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached at kfontes@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Herald News Top 5: Carl Sawejko helps Swansea Animal Shelter